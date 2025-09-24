Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
6h

My wife and I watched the documentary AKA Charlie Sheen. It was a multi-part docuseries and what a poor example of a human being. Wrapped up in hubris, egotism, drugs, and alcohol his life was a real crap-show and now he looks quite pathetic, with a pathetic soul-less life and HIV+ due to his reckless lifestyle. The overwhelming theme here is that he was faithless. He pursued material pleasures and did not follow a life of faith. A great deal to be learned here. It is very unfortunate that the wrong person was removed physically from our planet, and what remains is one of a train wreck.

