Søren Kierkegaard - The father of existentialism
The Danish philosopher and theologian Kierkegaard is explored here.
Søren Kierkegaard (1813–1855)
A Danish philosopher and Christian thought leader. Kierkegaard’s main interests were in philosophy, theology, psychology, despair, the human condition, and literature
He is considered the Father of existentialism
Kierkegaard emphasized the individual's struggle to find meaning in a seemingly absurd world. He focused on subjective truth—how individuals relate to truth through personal experience and commitment—rather than objective certainty.
Known for his critique of Hegelian philosophy and institutionalized Christianity
His focus was on the individual, subjectivity, faith, and the leap of faith
Pseudonyms: He often wrote under pseudonyms (e.g., Johannes de Silentio, Anti-Climacus) to present different perspectives, encouraging readers to engage critically with his ideas rather than accept them as authoritative or associated with him personally.
Key Ideas:
Subjectivity is Truth:
Kierkegaard emphasized personal experience and inwardness over objective truth. He believed that how one believes is more important than what one believes.
The Leap of Faith:
He argued that belief in God is not rational or provable, but requires a "leap" beyond reason — a passionate commitment in the face of uncertainty. Kierkegaard argued that true faith requires embracing uncertainty and paradox, as seen in his analysis of Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice Isaac in Fear and Trembling. Faith is not rational but a passionate commitment to the absurd.
Three Stages of Life:
Aesthetic stage – Life based and driven by sensory pleasure, beauty, and avoidance of commitment would often lead to despair.
Ethical stage – Life based on duty, morality, and responsibility. Limited by universal norms.
Religious stage – Life based on faith, involving a personal relationship with God. This is the highest stage, marked by a personal leap of faith toward God, embracing paradox and individuality (e.g., the "knight of faith" in Fear and Trembling).
Anxiety and Despair:
Kierkegaard explored human anxiety and despair as essential conditions of existence. He saw them as gateways to finding authentic faith and meaning. In The Sickness Unto Death, he described despair as a failure to become one’s true self in relation to God. In The Concept of Anxiety, he explored anxiety as a consequence of human freedom and the awareness of sin.
Critique of Christendom:
He was fiercely critical of the Danish Lutheran Church, accusing it of promoting a watered-down Christianity that lacked true passion and sacrifice. Kierkegaard criticized institutionalized Christianity, particularly the Danish church, for diluting authentic faith into cultural conformity. He advocated for a personal, inward relationship with God (Practice in Christianity).
Famous Works:
Either/Or (1843) - Explores the aesthetic and ethical stages through contrasting life views.
Fear and Trembling (1843) - Examines faith through the biblical story of Abraham and Isaac.
Philosophical Fragments (1844): Discusses the paradox of Christianity and the teacher-learner relationship.
The Concept of Anxiety (1844) - Analyzes anxiety as tied to freedom and sin.
Works of Love (1847) - Explores Christian love as a duty and act of will.
The Sickness Unto Death (1849) - Defines despair as a spiritual condition and the need for selfhood through faith.
Who did he influence:
Kierkegaard’s ideas influenced existentialist thinkers such as Jean-Paul Sartre, Martin Heidegger, and Albert Camus, as well as theologians like Karl Barth and Paul Tillich. His emphasis on individuality and authenticity resonates in modern philosophy, psychology, and literature. His critique of societal conformity also prefigures later critiques of modernity.
His Personal Life & Death:
Born in Copenhagen, Kierkegaard lived a relatively short life (died at age 42) marked by personal struggles, including a broken engagement to Regine Olsen, which deeply influenced his reflections on love, sacrifice, and faith. Researchers believe he died from complications of Guillain-Barrés Syndrome (GBS) or acute polyradiculitis which may have been caused by an influenza viral infection. He died in his dear home city of Copenhagen and is buried there as well. His writing was often introspective, blending philosophy, theology, and poetic expression.
Next- a dive into Nietzsche and Heidegger.
My wife and I watched the documentary AKA Charlie Sheen. It was a multi-part docuseries and what a poor example of a human being. Wrapped up in hubris, egotism, drugs, and alcohol his life was a real crap-show and now he looks quite pathetic, with a pathetic soul-less life and HIV+ due to his reckless lifestyle. The overwhelming theme here is that he was faithless. He pursued material pleasures and did not follow a life of faith. A great deal to be learned here. It is very unfortunate that the wrong person was removed physically from our planet, and what remains is one of a train wreck.