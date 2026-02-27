St. Gregory of Narek Was

He lived from ~951–1003 AD in Narek which at the time was in Armenia but now considered eastern Turkey. He was an ordained priest, monk and mystic. For his work as a theologian and poet he was named a Doctor of the Church by Pope Francis in 1915. He is venerated by the Armenian Apostolic and Armenian Catholic Church and of course the Roman Catholic Church.

St. Gregory’s feast day is celebrated on Feb. 27th each year. However, in the Armenian Church, it lands on October 13th.

Many consider him the greatest (GOAT) Armenian Christian thinker and literary figure. One of his masterpieces is the BOOK of LAMENTATIONS… this is a deeply personal set of 95 prayers sometimes called an encyclopedia of prayer for all nations. It is a spiritual ‘‘first aid kit’’ as some would keep this book in their homes for comfort and even healing.

Unlike many saints, he doesn’t have a narrowly defined official patronage like “patron of travelers” or “patron of nurses.”

But spiritually and culturally, he’s often associated with:

Armenia and Armenian Christians

Poets and writers

Those seeking mercy, repentance, and deep prayer

(Some devotional sources call him a “Doctor of Mercy” or “Doctor of Peace.”)

While she wrote in Armenian and lived outside the Roman jurisdiction, he was still recognized as a great theologian and Doctor of the Church. This recognition is seen as a major ecumenical gesture to honor the Eastern Christian Church. His prayers are still used in the daily Liturgy in the Divine Armenian Liturgy. His style of prayer seems modern in that it is raw, honest and almost as if a spiritual journaling directly to God. Spirituality he compares favorably with Saints Augustine and Ephrem.

St. Gregory had a profound understanding of sin and the need for Christ. He had deep reflections on the Trinity, a deep Marian devotion (to Mother Mary). This fit Pope Francis’ pastoral focus on mercy and the wounded humanity and that may be the main reason he elevated St. Gregory to the title of Doctor of the Church.

His icons usually depict him with a book held close to the chest and with the other hand a gesture of blessing. Byzantine influence calls for a gold background.

In today’s emphasis on the ecumenical attempts, the Roman Catholic Church, in an outreach to its brethren in the Eastern Church lean on St. Gregory as the ecumenical doctor of the Church. Serving as a symbol of East-West unity. The timing was important as Francis proclaimed him a Doctor of the Church at the centenary 100-year anniversary (2015) of the Armenian genocide. While not necessarily conforming to the Vatican II Nostra Aetate (as the Armenian Church represents a Christian and not a non-Christian religion) it does represent the principles of respect and unity, dialogue and cooperation. So maybe the Vatican II document, like Unitatis Redintegratio would be more fitting. Recognizing holiness outside visible Catholic boundaries. Emphasizing shared spiritual heritage. Highlighting unity without denying differences.

While I have posted on Nostra Aetate on this Substack, let us take a closer look at: Unitatis Redintegratio.

Unitatis Redintegratio is the Second Vatican Council’s Decree on Ecumenism, one of the key documents shaping modern Catholic teaching on relations with other Christians.

Promulgated: 21 November 1964, by: Pope Paul VI

Council vote: 2,137 in favor, 11 opposed

Meaning of title: Latin for “Restoration of Unity”

The document begins with the idea that restoring unity among Christians was a major goal of Vatican II. This is a very positive position as anyone calling themselves Christian share some very important dogmas.

The document teaches that: Christ founded one Church, Christian division is contrary to Christ’s will. The Church must work toward visible unity among Christians. It marked a shift from primarily expecting others simply to “return to Rome,” toward dialogue, cooperation, and spiritual renewal aimed at unity.

When we speak of Unity: The Church is one in faith, sacraments, and governance under the successors of the apostles. Unity ultimately comes from the Holy Spirit.

Baptized non-Catholic Christians are truly Christian. Elements of sanctification and truth exist outside visible Catholic structures. The Holy Spirit can use other Christian communities as a means of grace (though fullness subsists in the Catholic Church)

Practical ecumenism (conversion of the heart) includes:

Prayer for unity

Personal holiness and repentance

Dialogue and mutual understanding

Cooperation in social and moral work

St. Gregory, pray for us.