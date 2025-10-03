St. John Chrysostom (c. 349 – 407 AD) was one of the most important early Church Fathers and Elders. He is especially known for his eloquent preaching and public speaking—hence the name Chrysostom, meaning "golden-mouthed" in Greek.

He was born in Antioch which is modern-day Turkey/Syria in the year 349 (AD). He lived until 407 AD in exile at the time of his death near Comana which is modern-day Turkey. In the Roman Catholic Church his feast day is September 13th; in the Eastern Orthodox Church it is November 13 and January 27th. He is commemorated as one of the Three Holy Hierarchs (with Basil the Great and Gregory Nazianzus) on January 30 in the Eastern Church.

Archbishop of Constantinople: He became the Archbishop in 398 AD and used his position to preach against corruption in the Church and imperial court.

Great Preacher and Theologian: His sermons are famous for their clarity, scriptural insight, and moral power.

Writings: Homilies on various books of the Bible , especially Matthew and Romans Treatises on the priesthood, wealth, and Christian life Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom – The primary Eucharistic liturgy used in Eastern Orthodox and Eastern Catholic Churches, the Byzantine rite of Mass

Opposition to Wealth and Injustice: He criticized the wealthy elite and called for care of the poor and social justice, which made him very popular with the common people but unpopular with the rich and powerful.

Exile and Death: His outspokenness led to conflict with Empress Eudoxia, who led an extraordinarily luxurious lifestyle and other political figures, leading to his exile and death under harsh conditions.

During his exile, Chrysostom was forced to travel long distances on foot in harsh conditions, under guard. He was sent to Pityus (in modern-day Georgia), a remote and unhealthy region. Worn down by exhaustion, illness, and poor treatment, he died along the way in Comana in Pontus.

His last recorded words were reportedly: "Glory to God for all things."

He was later recognized as a Saint and Doctor of the Church. In 438 AD, his remains were brought back to Constantinople by Emperor Theodosius II as an act of reconciliation and honor.

Famous Quotes

“If you cannot find Christ in the beggar at the church door, you will not find Him in the chalice.” “Prayer is the place of refuge for every worry, a foundation for cheerfulness, a source of constant happiness, a protection against sadness.”

His Influence

St. John Chrysostom is considered:

A Doctor of the Church in the Catholic and Orthodox tradition

One of the Great Hierarchs in Eastern Orthodoxy

A key influence in Christian liturgy, especially in the East - the Byzantine rite of Mass.

