S**t on a Shingle
Should not consume the same-old shit that allopathic medicine has dished out for the past 75 year.
As the old expression goes from WWII European theatre of war mess halls when the US Army cooks used whatever ‘‘meat’’ they could get to serve boiled down on a piece of bread (it was usually creamed chipped beef on toast) … “Shit on a Shingle” was the US Infantryman’s slag term for this meal.
I want to use this as an allegory to modern day Western Sick-Care healthcare delivery. We have been served up for decades this ineffective style of practicing medicine in the USA (and world for that matter), that I like to describe as shit on a shingle.