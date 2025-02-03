As the old expression goes from WWII European theatre of war mess halls when the US Army cooks used whatever ‘‘meat’’ they could get to serve boiled down on a piece of bread (it was usually creamed chipped beef on toast) … “Shit on a Shingle” was the US Infantryman’s slag term for this meal.

I want to use this as an allegory to modern day Western Sick-Care healthcare delivery. We have been served up for decades this ineffective style of practicing medicine in the USA (and world for that matter), that I like to describe as shit on a shingle.