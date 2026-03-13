“I would rather die a thousand deaths than deny my Lord.” — St. Roderick

St. Roderick

St. Roderick of Cabra, Spain, was a Catholic priest in 9th-century Moorish-controlled Spain (Al-Andalus), during a time of intense persecution of Christians. He had two brothers—one a devout Christian, the other a Muslim—who frequently quarreled over religion. One night, while trying to break up a fight between them, Roderick was beaten by his brothers and knocked unconscious. He was then falsely accused of renouncing Christianity and converting to Islam. This charge under Sharia law carries the penalty of death for apostasy.

His Muslim brother reported him to the authorities, and despite his protests, Roderick was imprisoned. Given the chance to save his life by denying his faith, he refused and remained steadfast in his belief in Christ. After a long imprisonment, [he was imprisoned with another Christian, St. Solomon (or Salomon), and the two encouraged each other before being executed] he was executed by beheading around the year 857 in Cordoba. His courage and fidelity to the faith have made him a powerful example of perseverance under persecution.

Practical Lessons Learned:

Stand by Your Faith, Even When It’s Unpopular: St. Roderick refused to deny his faith, even when it meant facing imprisonment and death. In today’s world, this means not being afraid to defend Catholic teachings, even in social settings or workplaces where Christianity is criticized. Stand up for your Faith! In the early Church, those who were martyred for their faith earned instant sainthood. Avoid Arguments That Lead to Division: His tragic story began with a family argument about religion. We can learn to approach religious discussions with love and patience, avoiding conflict that pushes others further away from the truth. During the American Civil War, not only were the North and South divided, but entire families were split over differing political opinions. There are thousands of cases in this civil war alone where brother fought brother, father fought son. Today we see a wide schism along the political divide, and at times, it gets quite ugly. Remain True to God Even in Injustice: Roderick was falsely accused, yet he never wavered in his devotion. In everyday life, we may face false assumptions, misunderstandings, or criticism for our beliefs, but we should respond with faith and perseverance rather than resentment.

Roderick of Córdoba is considered the patron saint of victims falsely accused, those suffering from family betrayal, and those unjustly imprisoned. His feast day is March 13th the day he was executed.

St. Roderick pray for us