Synodality (synodality in the Church) refers to a way of living, organizing, and making decisions in the Christian community—especially within the Roman Catholic Church—that emphasizes walking together, listening, participation, and shared discernment under the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

Key Elements

Communion: Recognizing the unity of all believers.

Participation: Everyone who is baptized in the church —laity, clergy, religious—has a voice.

Mission: The goal is to strengthen the Church’s ability to proclaim the gospel.

Discernment: Decisions are made through prayerful listening and dialogue. Conclusions are made by the Grace of God and the Holy Spirit.

The term synodality has gained prominence through Pope Francis, who had emphasized synodality as essential to the Church’s identity, leading to the Synod on Synodality (from 2021–2024), a global process of consultation and reflection. The term Synod means meeting or official assembly from the Greek word synodos. Usually, a Church official meeting of leaders (Cardinals, Bishops and Priests) to discuss specific issues. Conclusions of a synod are then presented to the Pope for action. Synods are not Councils (like the Vatican II council) and are not single events. They are not binding authority but rather an advisory process, with final ‘‘word’’ from the Pope.

When we allow for the ‘‘whole’’ church to be involved and allow for the Holy Spirit to guide us through study, reflection and prayer, issues can be resolved in a more satisfying way then if only by a handful from the Vatican by fiat.

An example of an open issue now on top of mind for many Catholics is the doctrine of the title of St. Mary Mother of Jesus. She has for centuries been given the title of Co-Redemptrix or Co-Redemer. There is ongoing debate on that title, and it has frustrated many a Catholic.

The term “Co-Redemptrix” in relation to Mary (the mother of Jesus):

“Co-Redemptrix” or in some cases “Co-Redemer” is a theological title used by some Catholics to express Mary’s unique cooperation in the redemption brought about by Jesus Christ.

“Co-” does not mean “equal to.”

It means with or alongside—as in cooperating or participating.

The idea is that Mary participated in God's plan by: freely giving her yes to the Incarnation, spiritually uniting herself with Jesus' suffering.



Is this an official Catholic doctrine? No. The Catholic Church does not officially teach “Co-Redemptrix” as a dogma.

Popes have sometimes used the word in a devotional or poetic sense.

But the Church has not defined Mary as Co-Redemptrix in an official doctrinal way.

Pope Francis specifically said the title is misleading and should not be used dogmatically, because Christ alone is the Redeemer.

However, rather recently after Mater Populi Fidelis sparked debate over its statement that the Marian title Co-redemptrix is “always inappropriate,” the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) has clarified that the phrase is not a sweeping rejection of the title itself. Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández said the word “always” applies only to official Church usage from this point forward, not to every context in which the title might be used. In comments after a Vatican press conference on Una Caro, the DDF’s new doctrinal Note on monogamy, Cardinal Fernández said the statement found in MPF n. 22—that “it is always inappropriate” to use the title Co-redemptrix to define Mary’s cooperation—“isn’t meant to judge” past affirmations by saints, doctors of the church, and popes, but that “from now on” it will not be used “either in the liturgy, that is, in liturgical texts, or in the official documents of the Holy See.” [from a post by Diane Montagna Nov 27, 2025 Substack] This has upset some in the church who are devoted to St. Mary (those asking for Mary for intercessions and praying the Rosary).

What does the Church teach? St. Mary is honored as:

Mother of God (Theotokos)

Immaculate Conception

Ever-Virgin

Assumed into Heaven

Mother of the Church

St Mary has a special but subordinate role in salvation history.

Possibly a synod among the masses (synodality) can help the Church reunify & clarify its doctrinal language and view.

More on what Cardinal Fernández had to say: Fernández explained that after decades of theological study—first requested by John Paul II and carried forward by Cardinal Ratzinger—the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has concluded that the title should no longer appear in magisterial or liturgical texts, not because its underlying doctrine has been rejected, but because the term itself risks pastoral misunderstanding today. He argued that Mater Populi Fidelis “conserves and makes explicit the positive aspects” contained in the title, namely “the unique cooperation of Mary in the work of redemption,” claiming the phrase appears “200 times” in the text.

In fact, the phrase “unique cooperation” appears only once in MPF; the word “unique” occurs 29 times, while the analogous term “singular” appears six times, including footnotes. Furthermore, Marian theologians have argued that the key problem with Mater Populi Fidelis is that it downplays and obscures Mary’s active cooperation in the work of Redemption. In other words, the issue is not whether the text speaks of Mary’s unique cooperation, but how it articulates the nature of that cooperation.

Crucially, Cardinal Fernández also emphasized that the new restriction on the title Co-redemptrix applies solely to the Church’s official language. The faithful who understand the traditional, properly subordinate meaning of the term are not being asked to abandon it in private devotion or informed discussion. The decision sets a standard for magisterial and liturgical texts, not for personal piety. [from a post by Diane Montagna Nov 27, 2025 Substack]

