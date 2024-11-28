Synthroid (T4-only therapy) for Hypothyroidism fails on many levels, including bone loss.
How a synthetic version of thyroid replacement therapy causes bone loss in the elderly. "Stop the Thyroid Madness" book published a decade ago announces this to the public.
Researchers with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine found in their study that levothyroxine, a synthetic hormone often used to treat hypothyroidism, may be associated with bone loss, a disease that weakens bones and causes them to be more likely to break. Common brand names for levothyroxine include Synthroid, Unithroid, and Tirosint.
