Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Dr. Saleeby's Substack

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GreyCat
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Thank you, Dr. Saleeby, for posting this very necessary commentary on the state of communication these days…which is dreadful! There is no civility anymore! Also, thanks for the clip of Marco Rubio expressing his frustration. I’ve seen it before, but it was definitely worth watching again. And he has a delightful sense of humor!

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