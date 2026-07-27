Humans began interrupting or talking over one another in conversation probably as soon as spoken language existed. There is no known historical point when this behavior “started.”

Talking over someone is a very old feature of human conversation. It can serve different purposes:

Interruption: taking the floor because someone wants to respond, disagree, or redirect. We tend to want to talk more than listen as humans. A minor fault in human nature that does not always serve us well. Becoming a sophist is the outcome.

Overlap: two people briefly speak at the same time, often unintentionally or as a sign of engagement. Interruption is in general rude.

Competitive interruption: one person tries to dominate the conversation. Ever watch a conversation on YouTube or in the media or worse yet in a Senate hearing. A senator will ask a question and not have the courtesy to wait for a response. They use this platform to make speeches not ask questions.

Cooperative overlap: listeners vocalize agreement or enthusiasm before the speaker finishes.

a debate today

Linguists have found that conversational overlap occurs across many cultures, although the frequency and social meaning vary. In some cultures, overlapping speech is a sign of enthusiasm and connection; in others, it may be considered rude and obnoxious. Unfortunately, it is the way of the world these days.

The first time it became evident to me in a big way was when the President of Ukraine visited President Trump in the White House and an argument broke out on live TV. That was just unacceptable to me that such an encounter was not kept behind closed doors. Now look at recent encounters between congresspersons and those that are testifying at congressional hearings. Absolutely a poor representation by all in our civilized culture.

Reasons it has increased are likely because of television, social media, political debates, or declining conversational etiquette. There is evidence that modern media and communication styles may have influenced conversational norms.

Rubio getting frustrated by representatives’ questions is a perfect example.