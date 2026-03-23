Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Dr. Saleeby's Substack

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The 8th Annual FxMed Symposium is coming up. Here is a free taste of what to expect.

In this lecture Recording Dr. Paul Marik from the IMA delivers the latest information on ROOT Cancer Care protocol. The webinar last week focused on Cycling of Repurposed drugs.
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD's avatar
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
Mar 23, 2026

Here is a taste of what is to come at our Functional Medicine Symposium this year. All pre-recorded lectures will go live on July 15th. Ways to gain access for only the event will be posted shortly.

The last day in March marks the end of our special pricing for lifetime PHA membership that will allow you access to this and the following year’s symposia and our online platforms. So, review the flyers below. Pricing does go up a bit after that deadline.

For Dr. Paul Marik’s Lecture, click on this link. [https://rumble.com/embed/v75602m/?pub=ykr88]

At present this is the lineup of some of our speakers.

More speakers will be added in the coming months.

Our 8th Annual Humanitarian Physician of the Year Award winner for 2026 will be announced on July 15th.

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Drug Cycling in Cancer Care: What It Is and Why It’s Critical from the IMA website goes well with this lecture from Dr. Marik.

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