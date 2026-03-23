The 8th Annual FxMed Symposium is coming up. Here is a free taste of what to expect.

Here is a taste of what is to come at our Functional Medicine Symposium this year. All pre-recorded lectures will go live on July 15th. Ways to gain access for only the event will be posted shortly.

The last day in March marks the end of our special pricing for lifetime PHA membership that will allow you access to this and the following year’s symposia and our online platforms. So, review the flyers below. Pricing does go up a bit after that deadline.

For Dr. Paul Marik’s Lecture, click on this link. [https://rumble.com/embed/v75602m/?pub=ykr88]

More speakers will be added in the coming months.

Our 8th Annual Humanitarian Physician of the Year Award winner for 2026 will be announced on July 15th.

This special is ending soon.

Drug Cycling in Cancer Care: What It Is and Why It’s Critical from the IMA website goes well with this lecture from Dr. Marik.