When Medicine Leads to More Medicine

Gabapentin and common medications can cause side effects that doctors mistake for new health problems.

Only four out of 120 doctors got it right. When older veterans developed leg swelling after starting gabapentin—the United States’ fifth-most-prescribed drug—only about 4 percent (4%) of their physicians recognized the medication as the culprit, according to a recent study. The rest prescribed diuretics for what they thought was heart failure or vein problems. Those “water pills” then caused dizziness, dangerous drops in potassium, and depleted sodium levels. Six patients ended up in the emergency room. This phenomenon is known as the “prescribing cascade”: One drug causes side effects that doctors mistake for a new disease, triggering another prescription that creates its own problems, leaving people trapped in a sea of unnecessary and potentially harmful medications. In many cases, it can be challenging for doctors to determine whether new symptoms stem from a patient’s medications or signal an emerging health issue.

The problem extends far beyond gabapentin. In 83 percent of prescribing cascade scenarios, the risks of adding another medication to counteract side effects outweigh the benefits, research published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society shows. The issue also disproportionately affects older adults, who often take multiple medications and are more vulnerable to drug interactions.

Why Doctors Miss the Connection

