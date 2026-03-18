Reposting from Epoch Times US Politics & Healthcare

authored by Lawrence Wilson, Senior Reporter with E.T. With some input (edits) from Dr. Saleeby

2/8/2026

U.S. health care spending reached $5.3 trillion in 2024, according to recently released data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

That includes all health spending through federal and state health programs like Medicare and Medicaid, money paid by individuals to health insurers and providers, spending by employers, and payments made by insurance companies.

Here’s a look at the overall picture of America’s health spending and what that means for consumers and taxpayers.

The United States spends more on healthcare than any nation in the world.

That’s true whether as a gross amount, a per-capita average of $15,474, or a share of the national economy, 18 percent.