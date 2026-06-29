The Flexner Report of 1910 Shut Down Every Healing Practice That Didn't Use DrugsThe wealthy elite in control of industry and petrochemicals had an agendaYusuf JP Saleeby MDJun 29, 20261514ShareThe Flexner Report of 1910 Shut Down Every Healing Practice That Didn't Use Drugs1514SharePrevious
115 years of healthcare fraud we can say started in earnest here with this report in modern medicine. The shift away from other healing arts for a solitary system promoting pharmaceuticals as the #1 treatment intervention.