Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Dr. Saleeby's Substack

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Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
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115 years of healthcare fraud we can say started in earnest here with this report in modern medicine. The shift away from other healing arts for a solitary system promoting pharmaceuticals as the #1 treatment intervention.

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