The Hidden Costs of Always Being Busy

Being busy has become a defining badge of a meaningful life—albeit one that could adversely affect our mental and physical health.

By Hadia Zainab for the Epoch Times | November 11, 2025

Across the United States, research shows that longer work hours and increasingly busy lifestyles are leaving people more socially isolated than ever. While workaholics may appear to be high achievers, their relentless drive often comes at a cost to their health and relationships.

Kristine Genovese, a corporate turnaround specialist who thrived on constant busyness, had her world upended when she was laid off. The forced pause completely changed her perspective on life—and on her busyness. “My days were filled with strategies, numbers, and a relentless drive to achieve success,” Genovese told The Epoch Times. “I was good at my job—so good, in fact, that I became known for my ability to take struggling companies and guide them back to profitability.” Yet, even with all of the promotions, praise, and financial success, Genovese said she couldn’t escape the feeling that something was missing. Although she was excelling at work, she felt profoundly disconnected—as if her achievements no longer fed her sense of purpose.

“The very skills that had made me successful in the corporate world were beginning to feel like a cage, trapping me in a life that was out of alignment with my true self,” Genovese said.

The Identity Trap of Busyness

Many people tie their self-worth to constant productivity. For Genovese, the drive to stay busy wasn’t just about achieving—it was rooted in a deeper need to prove her value to others, as she hadn’t yet learned to feel “enough” simply by being.

“The brain’s reward system plays a major role in reinforcing behavior, including overworking,” neuroscientist Lila Landowski, a lecturer at the University of Tasmania, told The Epoch Times. Every time you get close to ticking something off your to-do list, your reward system activates, motivating you to finish and giving you a little dopamine hit. It feels good, so you do it again, Landowski said. “The problem is that dopamine doesn’t care what you’re doing,” she said. So, when you start associating your to-do list with your self-worth, and busyness becomes a form of self-soothing, you end up reinforcing workaholic behaviors. Tying self-worth to performance can push people to work hard, but it also increases stress and reduces genuine enjoyment and persistence.

A 2016 study involving high school and university students found that those who based their self-worth on achievements—known as contingent self-esteem—tended to be highly motivated but also more anxious and emotionally drained. They often worked hard to prove themselves rather than out of genuine interest. When faced with challenges, this pressure-driven mindset can increase tension and reduce persistence, revealing how tying self-worth to performance can damage well-being and long-term motivation.

The Physical and Mental Toll of Never Slowing Down

Long work hours and constant pressure can take a heavy toll on health—mentally and physically.

In Poland, one of the European countries with the lowest work-life balance scores, researchers studied 500 middle-class professionals in Warsaw over a 10-year period. They found that those with poorer work-life balance reported worse mental and physical health. The connection between imbalance and poor health grew stronger over time, likely because of shifts in lifestyle and mindset.

Globally, working 55 hours or more per week has been associated with 4.9 percent of heart disease deaths and 6.9 percent of stroke deaths, according to a joint estimate by the World Health Organization and International Labour Organization.

Long work hours create “a perfect storm” for the heart, with more sitting, higher stress, poor sleep, and less time for healthy habits, according to Dr. Jayne Morgan, cardiologist and vice president of medical affairs for Hello Heart. “The cardiovascular system never gets a break to reset. That constant demand, combined with lifestyle neglect, increases the risk of both heart attacks and strokes significantly,” Morgan told The Epoch Times. “People who are always ‘on’ often show early signs of cardiovascular strain, even if they’re young and otherwise healthy.”

Working excessively may physically alter the brain, potentially affecting both cognitive and emotional health over time, according to research. A pilot study on health care workers found that those logging 52 hours or more per week showed visible changes in brain regions involved in decision-making, stress regulation, and emotional control, suggesting that chronic overwork may reshape how the brain functions.

Being constantly busy keeps the brain in a state of high alertness, as indicated by fast beta waves on an electroencephalogram. This ongoing hyperactivity drains energy and can lead to stress, burnout, mental fatigue, poor sleep, reduced productivity, and emotional neglect, Manoj Sharma, tenured professor of social and behavioral health at the University of Nevada–Las Vegas, told The Epoch Times. “Taking time to rest and connect with yourself helps buffer the effects of stress,” he said. “Without that balance, the risk of anxiety, depression, and even chronic illnesses like heart disease or dementia increases.”

The Emotional Distance

Constant busyness can unknowingly build quiet emotional walls, not only between us and the people we love, but also within ourselves. When every moment is packed with work or tasks, genuine connection takes a back seat.

“Busyness can function like any other avoidance strategy,” Jill Vance, a clinical psychologist and founder of Mentella Health, told The Epoch Times. “It may offer temporary relief from emotional distress, but it also reinforces long-term disconnection.”

A study published in Frontiers in Psychology surveyed more than 1,200 full-time U.S. employees and found that those who scored high enough on the work addiction scale often struggled to manage their emotions. As a result, they may use work to escape their feelings and turn to unhealthy coping habits, such as addictive eating, which further harms their health.

For Genovese, busyness once served as a coping mechanism—a way to avoid facing uncomfortable emotions. Staying productive helped her escape deeper feelings, but she later realized that constant busyness was actually preventing her own healing. “The irony is that the people I loved most got the least of me. I was physically present but emotionally unavailable,” she said. “Conversations stayed on the surface because my mind was always elsewhere—planning, fixing, striving.” Early warning signs that busyness is becoming unhealthy include irritability, persistent fatigue, and less time for relationships, Sharma said. “Over time, it can lead to anxiety, guilt when not working, poor focus, neglect of self-care, or self-medicating with alcohol and other substances. In some cases, constant mental strain may even trigger conditions like bipolar disorder.”

Finding Your Pause

Breaking the cycle begins with redefining your identity—seeing yourself through who you are rather than what you do.

“The goal isn’t to stop achieving, but to let your sense of achievement expand beyond work—to include living by your values, doing what brings joy and fulfillment, and nurturing meaningful relationships,” Vance said.

Experts interviewed share the following strategies to help one slow down:

Start Small: Take micro-breaks—such as a short walk, a quick stretch, or a moment to breathe—throughout the day. These pauses help regulate your nervous system and emotions.

Manage Your Time Wisely: Create space for social interactions and meaningful activities.

Join Social Groups or Communities: This allows connection with like-minded people.

Engage in Shared Relaxation or Meditation Practices: This can strengthen emotional bonds.

Know Your Numbers: Regularly monitor your blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels.

Prioritize Sleep: To support your body and mind’s recovery.

“Slowing down is now my sacred practice,” Genovese said. “It looks like morning meditation instead of checking emails, breathwork before decision-making, and saying ‘no’ without guilt.

“The most powerful version of you emerges when you give yourself permission to pause and reconnect with your soul.”

Add in a digital vacation (that means a break from social-media, TV, Cable news, electronic devices, iPhone, iPad, computers, etc.)