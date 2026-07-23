To register, go to www.imahealth.org and register for this webinar.

The paper is here:

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Is Not Genetically Determined, Not Classically Autoimmune, and Not Idiopathic: A Critical Reframing of Pathogenesis

Authors: Josh Dech, CHN; Yusuf J.P. Saleeby, MD



Challenges conventional explanations of inflammatory bowel disease and examines gene-environment interactions, immune function and potentially modifiable contributors to disease development.

This coming Wednesday, join us on the weekly Wed. Webinar Educational and ‘’Truth in Medicine” series from the IMA. Go to IMAhealth.org to register for this and future events.

Josh is on our PHA faculty and is an expert in IBD (UC and CD) and gut health.

Josh lives in Canada, and I have known him and worked with him for some time. Very smart guy. We co-authored a paper recently published in the Journal of the IMA. This event will be recorded and archived on the IMA website.