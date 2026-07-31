Dr. Yusuf “JP” Saleeby, IMA Senior Fellow in Functional and Integrative Medicine, and gut health specialist Josh Dech had a closer look at what may contribute to inflammatory bowel disease, also known as IBD. The two recently co-authored a new paper published in the Journal of Independent Medicine (IMAhealth.org)



They did discuss:



- Why the usual explanation of IBD may not tell the whole story

- How food, environment, and gut bacteria may affect inflammation

- Why having a certain gene or genes does not always mean someone will develop IBD

- Why IBD rates can rise when families move to a new country

- Whether the immune system may be reacting to something in the gut

- The difference between inflammation and autoimmune disorders

- New research on ultra-processed foods and IBD risk

- And more.

Listen to the recording here.