A new look at inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)
Josh and I discuss new insights on Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Dr. Yusuf “JP” Saleeby, IMA Senior Fellow in Functional and Integrative Medicine, and gut health specialist Josh Dech had a closer look at what may contribute to inflammatory bowel disease, also known as IBD. The two recently co-authored a new paper published in the Journal of Independent Medicine (IMAhealth.org)
They did discuss:
- Why the usual explanation of IBD may not tell the whole story
- How food, environment, and gut bacteria may affect inflammation
- Why having a certain gene or genes does not always mean someone will develop IBD
- Why IBD rates can rise when families move to a new country
- Whether the immune system may be reacting to something in the gut
- The difference between inflammation and autoimmune disorders
- New research on ultra-processed foods and IBD risk
- And more.
Listen to the recording here.