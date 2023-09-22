THE METHYLATION PATHWAY

by JP Saleeby, MD (originally published in 2015)

Methylation a very hot topic these days as it was back in 2015 when I first wrote about it. And to answer the question “Does our world revolve around methylation?” Well a resounding YES would be the answer. If it were not for methylation then we would cease to exist as a species. A few terms to define before we go deep into methylation and the methylation pathways and its impact on our health and well-being.

First of all some basic chemistry nomenclature. The methyl group is a carbon atom with three attached hydrogen atoms. This group plays a very significant role in our body’s ability to utilize nutrients and turn genes on and off. The importance of this simplest of chemical structures has an overwhelming impact on organism function. Deficiencies in this methyl group will impact gene expression and transportation of very important chemicals and compounds through cells. Defects in the methylation pathway result in damage to end organ systems on a cellular level. Those system injuries can often be manifest as cardiovascular disease; diabetes; coagulation pathway disruption; thyroid dysfunction; neurotransmitter imbalances; inflammation; immune dysfunction leading to chronic infection and cancer expression; neurodegenerative disorders; psychiatric disorders and premature aging. If however, defects in methylation are identified early with specific testing, interventions can be implemented to reduce the effects of deficiencies and defects. This can usually be accomplished with select nutritional interventions to restore a functional pathway.

The methylation pathway is integrally interfaced with the Kreb’s Cycle and allows for the utilization of folates, by converting to a methylated folate that can cross the blood brain barrier. The methylation pathway helps in the clearance of elevated (and atherogenic) levels of homocysteine. It aids in the production of neurotransmitters, s-adenosyl methionine, and glutathione. Glutathione is one of the most important free radical scavengers around. Methylcobalamine (a methylated version of vitamin B12) and methylenetetrahydrofolate (MTHF, a metabolite of folate/folic acid), magnesium, zinc and methionine (an amino acid) combine to make S-Adenosyl-Methionine (SAMe).SAMe is a critical player in the production and regulation of neurotransmitters. An Italian immigrant to America is credited with the discovery of SAMe and the methylation pathway. Dr. Giulio Cantoni in 1952 isolated SAMe in his lab at the NIH and became the first to realize that the source of the methyl group in this process stemmed from methionine. His work was critically important in our understanding of the process whereby the neurotransmitter norepinephrine is methylated to become epinephrine.

The methylation cycle is so critically important to healthy bodily function that those who express a genetic mutation under environmental stressors (epigenetics) will suffer a breakdown in the normal cycle and develop some serious medical conditions. The focus of late has been on the genes that code for the production of an enzyme central to the proper function of the methylation cycle or pathway. The gene is the MTHFR (methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase enzyme) site located at the end of the short arm of chromosome 1 (1p36.3).Mutations of this gene carry the designation of C677T and A1289C. We all carry two copies of this gene and we inherit a single copy from each of our parents. One would hope that both copies inherited would be normal, but occasionally there are mutations that occur and are passed down from parent to child. A single mutation would be a heterozygous single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) where one nucleic acid base is substituted for another. In the case of C677T a Thymine base (T) is substituted for the normal Cytosine (C).When two SNPs occur than two aberrant bases are found on the gene, this is referred to as a homozygous mutation. Gene expression will then be limited and the coding for the protein, in this case a very important metabolic enzyme is disrupted. Limited production of this enzyme causes disruption of the pathway. So if a person has one or more SNP on their MTHFR gene the resultant genotype has ramifications along the methylation pathway causing a hindrance in health on a number of fronts.