Journal of Independent Medicine Vol. 1, No. 1, 1st issue of NEW Medical Journal (Honest Medicine)… you can COUNT on the Truth. Not sponsored by Pharma. No hidden agendas, no propaganda, no untruths or ‘‘spins’’ just good clean peer-reviewed medical studies and Op-eds.

- - -

In this issue: Amlexanox: A Promising Alternative to Steroid and Antihistamin…