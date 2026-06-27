With all the hype and excitement (and hyperbole) on this new weight loss agent (and then some) I wanted to get this piece in early as a warning to be careful and buyer beware….

The most common side effects of GLP-3 retatrutide are gastrointestinal, including nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and constipation, with some potential for heart rate increases, kidney issues, and rapid weight loss complications.

Common Side Effects

Retatrutide (aka: LY3437943 as trial designation number/name), a triple-agonist targeting GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon receptors, primarily causes gastrointestinal side effects. These include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and constipation, which are most pronounced during dose escalation and often improve as the body adapts to the medication. Mild to moderate increases in resting heart rate (5–10 beats per minute) have also been observed, typically declining after several weeks. These effects are similar to those seen with other GLP-1 receptor agonists but may be more intense due to retatrutide’s triple-agonist mechanism even though this new drug is touted as having less ASE as other established ones do.

Serious or Less Common Risks

Some participants in early trials experienced rapid weight loss (which is the point of this agent in weight management programs), which in rare cases led to complications such as kidney stones or the need to adjust caloric intake to prevent excessive weight loss. There have also been reports of bone fractures and potential kidney issues, although direct causation is not fully established. Serious adverse events occurred in approximately 4% of participants, comparable to placebo groups, with no confirmed signals for pancreatitis, major cardiovascular events, or liver toxicity.

Dose-Related Considerations

Retatrutide is administered once weekly with a titration schedule to minimize side effects, starting at lower doses and gradually increasing. Some users employ microdosing (splitting the weekly dose) to reduce gastrointestinal discomfort. Higher doses are associated with more frequent or severe side effects, and a small percentage of participants discontinued treatment due to adverse effects (7–17% vs. 0–4% for placebo). cPharms are compounding this like crazy on demand.

Summary

While retatrutide shows remarkable weight loss efficacy (up to ~28.7% body weight reduction in Phase 3 trials), it carries a trade-off of gastrointestinal discomfort, potential heart rate increases, and rare, serious complications. Its long-term safety profile is still under investigation, and it is not FDA-approved as of this writing, so access is limited to clinical trials. Users should consult healthcare professionals before considering participation in trials or off-label use. As I have said many times before, I am very lery of NEW and very suspicious of the Hype and Hyperbole associated with new agents on the market. I like to enjoy the test of time with well-established agents to get a more complete understanding of ASE and ‘‘safe and effective’’ credits.