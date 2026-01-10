The Nicene Creed and how it came about….

The Nicene Creed (the Niceno-Constantinopolitan Creed, AD 381), commonly used in Christian liturgy today:

I believe in one God,

the Father almighty,

maker of heaven and earth,

of all things visible and invisible.

I believe in one Lord Jesus Christ,

the Only Begotten Son of God,

born of the Father before all ages.

God from God, Light from Light,

true God from true God,

begotten, not made, consubstantial with the Father;

through him all things were made.

For us men and for our salvation

he came down from heaven,

and by the Holy Spirit was incarnate of the Virgin Mary,

and became man.

For our sake he was crucified under Pontius Pilate,

he suffered death and was buried,

and rose again on the third day

in accordance with the Scriptures.

He ascended into heaven

and is seated at the right hand of the Father.

He will come again in glory

to judge the living and the dead

and his kingdom will have no end.

I believe in the Holy Spirit, the Lord, the giver of life,

who proceeds from the Father [and the Son],

who with the Father and the Son is adored and glorified,

who has spoken through the prophets.

I believe in one, holy, catholic and apostolic Church.

I confess one Baptism for the forgiveness of sins

and I look forward to the resurrection of the dead

and the life of the world to come.

Amen.

This all came about from:

The Council of Nicaea (also called the First Council of Nicaea) was a pivotal gathering in early Christian history to answer some fundamental questions in early Christianity.

Key facts

Date: 325 AD

Location: Nicaea (modern-day İznik, Turkey)

Convened by: Roman Emperor Constantine I

Type: First ecumenical (worldwide) Christian council

Why it was called

The main purpose was to resolve major theological disputes threatening unity in the Church—especially the Arian controversy.

The central issue: Arianism

Arius , a priest from Alexandria, taught that Jesus Christ (the Son of God) was created by God and therefore not fully divine . He was born a man and eventually became God.

This challenged the belief that Christ was eternal and equal with God the Father. Jesus Christ was always God eternal with the Father God.

Major outcomes

Nicene Creed (see above) outlines the beliefs of Christians and is recited each Sunday at Catholic Mass. The council produced the original form of the Nicene Creed, affirming that Jesus Christ is:

“begotten, not made, of the same substance (homoousios) with the Father” [consubstantial with the Father]

This rejected Arianism. Condemnation of Arianism Arian teachings were declared heretical. He was actually slapped/punched in the face by St. Nicholas (yes, dear old Saint Nick) *** Arius was exiled (though the controversy continued for decades). Church unity and authority Established the precedent that emperors could convene councils, though bishops made theological decisions. Another example is the Vatincan I and II councils. Other decisions Set a unified method for calculating the date of Easter

Issued early canon laws (church rules)

Why it matters

It shaped core Christian doctrine about the nature of Christ.

The Nicene Creed (expanded later in 381) is still recited today in many Christian traditions (Catholic, Orthodox, Protestant).

It marked a turning point where Christianity moved from persecuted faith to imperially supported religion.

***: As the story goes, during the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea (AD 325) there was a big argument over the divinity of Christ. Arius, a heretical bishop, believed that Christ was not divine, but rather just a creature. The Council challenged him to defend his claims in front of his brother bishops, including jolly old St. Nicholas.

St. Nicholas tried to listen patiently but he considered Arius’ proposal so radical, so heretical, that he could no longer contain himself. In the middle of the speech, he rose with a scowl, charged toward Arius, and punched him right in the face. This act of violence did not sit well with Constantine who was present and banished this bishop for a while.

Unfortunately, the Punch got St. Nichols into serious trouble. The Emperor Constantine was present at the Council, and he was so alarmed by St. Nicholas’ act of violence that he and the other bishops stripped Nicholas of his office and confiscated his two episcopal markers: his personal copy of the Gospels and his pallium, the vestment worn by all bishops in the East. He was placed in jail but a miracle appearance of Christ and the Virgin Mary occurred and replaced his vestments and books. When the Emperor Constantine heard of this miracle, he immediately ordered that Nicholas be reinstated as a bishop in good standing for the Council of Nicaea. Ho ho ho!