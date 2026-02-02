VERSUS

When the TV program “ER” premiered on NBC in September of 1994 I was a full-time Emergency Room doctor. The first episode was a 2-hr show featuring actors George Clooney, Noah Wyle, & Anthony Edwards. There were 15 seasons and it was one of the longest lasting drama series in TV history. I remember quite well the first episode and watching actor Clooney self-administer some IV fluids after a rough night. OMG like that was me getting a Myers Cocktail IV in a trauma bay before my shift in the middle of flu season. It was a Deja Vue moment for me and while the series brought back some unpleasant moments from a day in the emergency department it was entertaining at least for the first season before becoming a night-time soap opera.

I eventually regarded it as a caffeine induced series that was a bit hyperbolic and would roll my eyes at some of the ‘‘stunts’’ done by the actors playing doctors in the series. Like really a full-on colonoscopy done in a busy ER. I believe the draw was the reality-TV like appearance it had with the audience in a POV perspective.

Now in 2026 my wife and I started watching The Pitt on HBO Max. "The Pitt" is an Emmy-winning medical drama starring and executive produced by Noah Wyle (from ER fame), offering a gritty look at the daily, high-stakes challenges faced by healthcare workers in a fictional emergency department in Pittsburgh. A physician friend of mine encouraged me to watch this new drama for its realism. This new series is strangely real in some respects but not 100% true. I like the fact that the lead character (Dr. Robby) tussles with a hospital administrator about understaffing, under funding, and other real-life issues an ER faces today. The administrators focus on patient satisfaction scores makes me think of my tenure in the ER where administrators would get their pants in a wad over poor post-visit surveys which were required by JCAHO (Joint Commission) for credentialling purposed so hospitals could rack up better reimbursements.

Overview of this new show is that it is a jazzed up high energy fast paced series. Each episode is about an hour block of time in a day in the ER with one episode picking up where the last left off. It is essentially ER but on Vyvanse, Crack Cocaine and a few bottles of Red Bull all mixed in. The pace is way out of control. Even at some of the busiest ERs in the country (Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, GA for example) one episode would amount to three months of what the average ER doc would see.

So, here is my critique of the show. Some of the topics and what you see has a very select narrative and this concerns me. An impressionable follower of the series may be misled to believe that all seen on this HBO series is true and ‘‘factual’’ however, I must say I was disappointed in a few scenes that seem to be given the blessing of a far-left agenda and following a pharma guided narrative. Here are a few examples:

A scene where two patients in the waiting room (chairs) got into a verbal then physical altercation over mask wearing. The message that was ultimately delivered was that masks were effective in preventing the spread of viruses. Very Fauci-esque if you ask me. This is not necessarily true but was made a priroi in this scene.

The next example was with vaccines. Actually, in the first season there were two incidences where the unvaccinated family was made to feel preposterous and ‘‘stupid’’ and the point driven home was: “everyone knows that vaccines are safe and effective”, even going as far as stating that the MMR vaccine is 100% safe. This is in fact not true. While vaccinologist always berate those unvaccinated as crazy conspiracy theorists and hiding behind the mantra of “safe and effective’’ we know from published research that this is not exactly true and in recent months ACIP (at the FDA) is reviewing past research and presently guiding government guidelines on vaccines. Out the window is ‘‘safe and effective’’ as a carte blanche endorsement of vaccines. This HBO series is spitting in the face of this realization and pounding home the concept of all vaccines being safe and effective. This is a disservice to medicine and science.

The third disappointment was the wanton use of abortifacient drugs as if they were dispensing candy. No real thought or concern for the unborn was given when the doctors on the show prescribed Levonorgestrel and even ‘‘fudged’’ on ultrasound readings to allow for it when pasted the legal limits of gestational age. As a Christian physician I was appaled at this narrow vision and endorsement and offended as a Pro-Life physician.

The fourth disappointment was the Marxist agenda overtones of far-left radical ideology on gender, transgender, same-sex marriages and other ‘‘hot topics’’ we face today. It was very one-sided and not very balanced and obviously siding with a particular political agenda. This is why today Hollywood is so dangerous to our Republic.

My hope is that future seasons will be a little more realistic and evenly balanced to reflect more than just one philosophy or political agenda. To me right now it is a tool of some force that is being used to indoctrinate the public.