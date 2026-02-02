Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adknanny's avatar
Adknanny
17h

The days of blind obedience to Doctors without any questioning are over. COVID taught me to question, do my own research, and always get more data. NEVER AGAIN

Reply
Share
3 replies by Yusuf JP Saleeby MD and others
Dr C's avatar
Dr C
10h

I bailed after the first woke cast member showed up..

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yusuf JP Saleeby · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture