Axios ran a story headlined, “What to know about Jim O'Neill, new acting CDC director.” The leftwing paper warned, “O'Neill, who is not a physician, is an ally of Health Secretary Kennedy and could help him enact the Make America Health Again agenda.” [from C&C newsletter]

What complete moron (and/or sociopath) would NOT WANT AMERICA healthy again? Once more, the far Left makes no sense. They will fight whatever and whenever, even if it benefits humanity. I pray for the conversion of these indoctrinated and silly folks.

I stand by the MAHA program. The positive changes so far are benefiting all Americans.