Magnesium Taurate: A Scientific Review (NIH/PubMed-Based)

Magnesium taurate is a chelated form of magnesium in which elemental magnesium is bound to the amino acid taurine. This combination was developed to potentially improve magnesium absorption while taking advantage of taurine’s independent physiological effects, particularly on the cardiovascular and nervous systems.

Unlike magnesium oxide (poorly absorbed), magnesium taurate belongs to the group of organic magnesium salts, which generally demonstrate superior bioavailability. However, despite widespread clinical use, human randomized controlled trials specifically studying magnesium taurate remain surprisingly limited. Most evidence comes from mechanistic studies, animal research, and extrapolation from the extensive literature on magnesium and taurine separately.

Mechanism of Action

Magnesium Component

Magnesium is involved in over 600 enzymatic reactions, including: