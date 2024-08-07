The SSRI Myth.
Drug Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors for 30++ years have been the mainstay of Depression treatment for patients. However, it is based on a myth/false info.
The SSRI Depression Myth. SSRIs are big pharma highly prescribed drugs (big $$$ for pharma) that do not solve the problem of depression but only ‘‘numb’’ the consumer.
Chronically elevated serotonin will lead to increased cortisol production, prolactin excess, and disrupted levels of thyroid hormone, growth hormone, sex hormones, oxytocin, and insulin…
