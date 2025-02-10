The story about Saint Scholastica
St. Benedict's twin sister St. Scholastica (there is debate if in fact this refers to biological twins or spiritual twins, but in fact they were siblings) is the patron saint of “cloistered nuns”. Her brother is considered the “father of monasticism”. St. Scholastica was a nun born in Western Europe in the year 480 AD in Nursia Italy to rather wealthy…