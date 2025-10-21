To put some questions folks in the USA, have about the new Secretary of HHS, Mr. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr to rest a new documentary film has come out about the “Truth about RFK, Jr.” This brilliant film explores RFK, Jr. past and what has led him to the position in government he holds. I can think of no one better for this position than this man.

I have heard people in public, on social media and even a few of my patients criticize the fact that RFK, Jr. was appointed to the role of being the Secretary of the Health and Human Services government post overseeing many agencies related to the health, medicine, environment, food as government watchdog.

The statements from these people boarder on sheer ignorance of this man, his history and journey to where he is now. Remarks as “he is not a doctor’’, “what does he know about vaccines”, “he was a drug addict”, along with being pegged as an anti-vaxxer or conspiracy theorist. This is all left-wing propaganda and a smear campaign from Big Pharma among others. Interestingly enough, when people pour forth these criticisms they do so in the same particular order, use similar verbiage and cadence in what they say. This reminds me of the talking heads on TV that spewed out so much misinformation during the pandemic. It is odd and quite disturbing to watch these robots ‘‘reading off a teleprompter”. Whomever came up with this was lazy and uncreative, as it is blatantly obvious this was all premeditated scripted propaganda.

RFK, Jr. has an outstanding and encyclopedic knowledge of vaccines, more so than most physicians (including myself, as we all lacked proper training when it comes to vaccines in general). RFK, Jr. knows his shit! As an environmental lawyer he knows about toxins that have destroyed some rivers and lakes and some of these same toxins have found their way as adjuvants in vaccines.

He was very successful at suing industry (chemical companies and power companies) to get them to abide by the Clean Water Act and he and his group cleaned up the Hudson River in NY that was one of the most polluted rivers. Now the Hudson is an example of one of the cleanest waterways in the world.

If he can achieve just half of that for medicine, I will be happy.

Watch this very informative DOCUMENTARY FILM Here.