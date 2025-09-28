Today is Sunday, Sept. 28, and on this day in 1928, Alexander Fleming first discovered the antibiotic effect of penicillin mold. On the dawn of antibiotics, the use of bacteriophages (phages) took a backseat to antibiotic therapy for infections. Decades later, we see antibiotic resistance developing due to overuse and inappropriate use of antibiotics.

Phages may be the answer. Phages work differently. There is renewed interest among those subscribing to antibiotic stewardship. Keep your ear to the rail. We will discuss this topic in the near future, have Elevated Medicine podcasts on phage and phage therapy and more Substack posts.