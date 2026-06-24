Healthcare Fraud Sweep - From 1440 News.

The Justice Department has charged 455 defendants across 45 states and US territories in a $6.5B healthcare fraud crackdown, which officials described as the largest coordinated enforcement action in its history and the second-largest amount ever charged in a single operation (behind last year’s $14.6B operation).

Authorities say the schemes targeted Medicare, Medicaid, and other healthcare programs through fraudulent billing, illegal kickbacks, opioid distribution, and telemedicine operations. Those charged include 90 licensed medical professionals, while 295 defendants are tied to over $500M in false Medicaid claims. Investigators also seized more than $127M in cash, vehicles, jewelry, and other assets tied to the alleged fraud.

Photo by Bermix Studio

The two-week crackdown comes amid the Trump administration’s antifraud push, with expanded data-sharing efforts across agencies (scroll to see coordinated effort). Experts estimate healthcare fraud costs the US between $100B and $170B annually—roughly 3% to 15% of total healthcare spending. See a dashboard tracking healthcare fraud cases nationwide.

To save our healthcare system in general and to practice safely, we all need to fight the fraud so prevalent in healthcare. I was once told that 60% of all systems in healthcare have some types of fraud (whether intentional or by accident).