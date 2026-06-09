Tick-borne Illness Substack Post series

Borrelia and Lyme Disease: A Scientific Look.

What Is Borrelia?

Borrelia is a genus of spiral-shaped bacteria (spirochetes) that includes the organisms responsible for Lyme disease and relapsing fever (TBRF). The primary Lyme disease-causing species are:

Lyme Disease is caused primarily by: Borrelia burgdorferi (North America) Borrelia afzelii Borrelia garinii Several additional Borrelia species have also been identified (several more from around the world).



Borrelia are highly specialized extracellular pathogens transmitted mainly through the bite of infected Ixodes ticks. Related to the near relative causing syphilis, but much smarter.

Microbiology

Borrelia are among the most unusual bacterial pathogens known.

Thin, corkscrew-shaped spirochetes structure

Approximately 10–30 μm long

Highly mobile - two internal flagella

Gram-negative-like but lacking typical lipopolysaccharide (LPS)

Instead of external flagella, Borrelia possess periplasmic flagella located between the inner and outer membranes. They can outrun some of our immune cells.

These internal flagella generate a twisting motion that allows the organism to:

Penetrate connective tissue

Bore into the myelin material and mimic MS plaques in brain MRI imaging

Move through the extracellular matrix

Traverse blood vessel walls

Disseminate throughout the body

This motility contributes substantially to the organism’s virulence.

Tick Transmission Cycle

The primary vector in the eastern United States is:

Ixodes scapularis (black-legged or deer tick)

The cycle involves:

Larval tick feeds on infected reservoir hosts (usually mice) Borrelia colonizes the tick midgut Tick molts into a nymph (going from 6 arms to 8 arms) Nymph feeds on humans Organism migrates from tick gut to salivary glands Transmission occurs during prolonged feeding

Why Attachment Time Matters

Transmission generally becomes more likely after:

24–36 hours of attachment; however just 2 hours are required in a short feeding to transfer microbes.

This delay reflects the need for Borrelia to:

Activate virulence genes

Replicate

Migrate from the tick gut to saliva

Genomics (smart bug)

The genome of Borrelia is remarkably complex.

Unlike most bacteria, Borrelia contains:

One linear chromosome

More than 20 plasmids

These plasmids encode many proteins involved in:

Immune evasion

Tissue adhesion

Host adaptation

Loss or gain of plasmids can significantly alter infectivity.

Immune Evasion

One of Borrelia’s defining characteristics is its ability to persist despite a robust immune response.

Antigenic Variation

The organism continually alters surface proteins. A major example is:

Variable major protein-like sequence expressed (VlsE)

Through recombination events:

New antigenic variants are produced

Existing antibodies become less effective

This allows prolonged survival.

Complement Evasion

Borrelia recruits host complement regulatory proteins, including:

Factor H

This inhibits complement-mediated killing.

Immune Suppression

Research suggests Borrelia (Bb) can alter:

Cytokine signaling

Dendritic cell activation

Innate immune responses

Bb takes out immune cells (like antibody producing B-cells)

The result may be delayed clearance and ongoing inflammation.

Tissue Tropism

Borrelia has a remarkable ability to invade diverse tissues.

Common targets include:

Skin

Produces:

Erythema migrans [EM rash] (”bull’s-eye” rash)

However, not all patients develop the classic appearance. only about a third of patients present with EM.

Joints

Most commonly:

Large joints

Especially the knee

Can lead to Lyme arthritis.

Nervous System

Known as:

Neuroborreliosis

Manifestations include:

Meningitis

Cranial neuropathies

Radiculopathy

Peripheral neuropathy

Dementia

Movement disorders

Changes in personality & behavior

Chronic headaches and neck pains

HPA axis hormonal disruption

Brain Fog

Heart

May produce:

Lyme carditis (myocarditis)

Most commonly:

Atrioventricular (AV) conduction block

Pathophysiology

Much of Lyme disease pathology results not from bacterial toxins but from:

Host Inflammatory Responses

Borrelia stimulates:

Toll-like receptor pathways (TLR pathways)

Macrophages

Neutrophils

T cells

This leads to the production of:

TNF-α

IL-6

IL-1β

IFN-γ

These inflammatory mediators contribute to symptoms.

Unlike organisms such as Clostridium tetani or Corynebacterium diphtheriae, Borrelia does not produce a dominant exotoxin responsible for disease.

Neurologic Lyme Disease

Neuroborreliosis may involve both the:

Central nervous system

Peripheral nervous system

Common Findings

Facial nerve palsy (Bell’s palsy)

Severe headaches

Meningitis

Seizures

Painful radiculitis

Sensory symptoms

Chhronic Pain Syndromes

Peripheral Neuropathy ** Lyme disease is the great masquerader or chameleon. It presents in many different ways.



Mechanisms

Potential contributors include:

Direct infection

Neuroinflammation

Cytokine-mediated injury

Autoimmune phenomena

The relative importance of each mechanism remains under investigation.

Lyme Arthritis

Lyme arthritis is one of the best-characterized manifestations.

Synovial fluid often demonstrates:

High white blood cell counts

Borrelial DNA by PCR

Interestingly:

Many patients improve rapidly with antibiotics, but a subset develops:

Antibiotic-refractory Lyme arthritis. In these patients, persistent immune activation may continue even after viable organisms are no longer detectable or elude detection.

Diagnostics

Two-Tier Testing

The standard approach (recommended by the CDC) is:

Enzyme immunoassay (EIA/ELISA) Confirmatory immunoblot or modified second immunoassay / Western Blot test **Not a good choice, very often false negative or equivocal reporting.

Limitations

Early infection can produce:

False-negative results

Because antibodies may take weeks to develop. Even so, standard Western Blots are not a very good test. More advanced 3rd and 4th generation Immunoblots are better (IGeneX, Vibrant Wellness TBDz 1.0) and others

PCR

Useful in selected situations:

Synovial fluid

Certain tissue samples

Not very good with blood in chronic infections. Less useful from blood because circulating bacterial numbers are typically low.

Persistence and the Scientific Debate

One of the most debated areas in Lyme research involves persistent symptoms after treatment.

Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome (PTLDS)

Some patients experience:

Fatigue

Cognitive symptoms

Pain

Exercise intolerance

for months after standard treatment. (IDSA and ILADS disagree on how this should be titled. ILADS is for Chronic Lyme disease or Long-Lyme.)

Possible mechanisms under investigation include:

Residual inflammation

Immune dysregulation

Autoimmunity

Tissue injury from prior infection

Persistent Infection Hypothesis

Some researchers have proposed that:

Small populations of Borrelia may persist despite therapy

Evidence includes:

Animal studies

Clinic observations

Detection of bacterial DNA after treatment

Laboratory observations of antibiotic-tolerant persister forms

However, the extent to which these findings explain persistent human symptoms remains controversial and has not been definitively established.

Persister Forms and Biofilms

Laboratory studies have identified:

Round-body forms (different types or morphology L-form, S-form, cell-wall-less forms, cystic forms.)

Stationary-phase variants

Aggregated communities are sometimes described as biofilm-like structures

These forms often demonstrate:

Reduced antibiotic susceptibility in vitro

Whether they play a major role in chronic human disease remains an active area of research. Importantly, laboratory persistence does not necessarily prove ongoing infection in patients according to IDSA followers.

Co-Infections

Ticks may transmit multiple pathogens simultaneously.

Important co-infections include:

Babesiosis*

Anaplasmosis*

Ehrlichiosis*

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever***

Alpha-Gal Syndrome**

Co-infections can influence symptom severity and complicate diagnosis.

* posts on SS already in place in line to go live

** posts in this SS are active.

*** unwritten or pending Key Takeaways

Borrelia is a highly motile spirochete uniquely adapted for tissue invasion.

Lyme disease pathology is driven largely by host inflammatory responses rather than bacterial toxins.

The organism possesses sophisticated immune-evasion mechanisms, including antigenic variation and complement inhibition.

Dissemination can affect skin, joints, heart, and nervous system.

Standard diagnostic testing relies primarily on antibody detection.

Persistent symptoms after treatment are recognized, but the exact mechanisms remain incompletely understood.

Questions surrounding persister organisms, biofilm-like forms, and long-term immune dysregulation remain among the most active areas of Lyme disease research.

From a microbiology and pathogenesis standpoint, Borrelia is one of the most complex bacterial pathogens encountered in human medicine—combining unusual genetics, sophisticated immune evasion, remarkable tissue invasiveness, and the ability to trigger prolonged inflammatory responses long after initial infection. Difficult to diagnose properly and even more difficult to treat the chronic condition. Serology testing is poor. Clinical diagnosis in best.

Treatments:

Treatments vary in composition, complexity, and duration. Standard Medication (Antibiotics oral or IV), and there are botanicals designed to address issues more naturally. Antibiotics act quicker, but botanicals have more staying power. This is too large an area to discuss here. It is also NOT a one-size-fits-all protocol and needs much individualized treatment plans.