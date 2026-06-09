Tick-borne Illness Substack Post series

Borrelia and Lyme Disease: A Scientific Look.
What Is Borrelia?
Borrelia is a genus of spiral-shaped bacteria (spirochetes) that includes the organisms responsible for Lyme disease and relapsing fever (TBRF). The primary Lyme disease-causing species are:
Lyme Disease is caused primarily by:
Borrelia burgdorferi (North America)
Borrelia afzelii
Borrelia garinii
Several additional Borrelia species have also been identified (several more from around the world).
Borrelia are highly specialized extracellular pathogens transmitted mainly through the bite of infected Ixodes ticks. Related to the near relative causing syphilis, but much smarter.
Microbiology
Borrelia are among the most unusual bacterial pathogens known.
Thin, corkscrew-shaped spirochetes structure
Approximately 10–30 μm long
Highly mobile - two internal flagella
Gram-negative-like but lacking typical lipopolysaccharide (LPS)
Instead of external flagella, Borrelia possess periplasmic flagella located between the inner and outer membranes. They can outrun some of our immune cells.
These internal flagella generate a twisting motion that allows the organism to:
Penetrate connective tissue
Bore into the myelin material and mimic MS plaques in brain MRI imaging
Move through the extracellular matrix
Traverse blood vessel walls
Disseminate throughout the body
This motility contributes substantially to the organism’s virulence.
Tick Transmission Cycle
The primary vector in the eastern United States is:
Ixodes scapularis (black-legged or deer tick)
The cycle involves:
Larval tick feeds on infected reservoir hosts (usually mice)
Borrelia colonizes the tick midgut
Tick molts into a nymph (going from 6 arms to 8 arms)
Nymph feeds on humans
Organism migrates from tick gut to salivary glands
Transmission occurs during prolonged feeding
Why Attachment Time Matters
Transmission generally becomes more likely after:
24–36 hours of attachment; however just 2 hours are required in a short feeding to transfer microbes.
This delay reflects the need for Borrelia to:
Activate virulence genes
Replicate
Migrate from the tick gut to saliva
Genomics (smart bug)
The genome of Borrelia is remarkably complex.
Unlike most bacteria, Borrelia contains:
One linear chromosome
More than 20 plasmids
These plasmids encode many proteins involved in:
Immune evasion
Tissue adhesion
Host adaptation
Loss or gain of plasmids can significantly alter infectivity.
Immune Evasion
One of Borrelia’s defining characteristics is its ability to persist despite a robust immune response.
Antigenic Variation
The organism continually alters surface proteins. A major example is:
Variable major protein-like sequence expressed (VlsE)
Through recombination events:
New antigenic variants are produced
Existing antibodies become less effective
This allows prolonged survival.
Complement Evasion
Borrelia recruits host complement regulatory proteins, including:
Factor H
This inhibits complement-mediated killing.
Immune Suppression
Research suggests Borrelia (Bb) can alter:
Cytokine signaling
Dendritic cell activation
Innate immune responses
Bb takes out immune cells (like antibody producing B-cells)
The result may be delayed clearance and ongoing inflammation.
Tissue Tropism
Borrelia has a remarkable ability to invade diverse tissues.
Common targets include:
Skin
Produces:
Erythema migrans [EM rash] (”bull’s-eye” rash)
However, not all patients develop the classic appearance. only about a third of patients present with EM.
Joints
Most commonly:
Large joints
Especially the knee
Can lead to Lyme arthritis.
Nervous System
Known as:
Neuroborreliosis
Manifestations include:
Meningitis
Cranial neuropathies
Radiculopathy
Peripheral neuropathy
Dementia
Movement disorders
Changes in personality & behavior
Chronic headaches and neck pains
HPA axis hormonal disruption
Brain Fog
Heart
May produce:
Lyme carditis (myocarditis)
Most commonly:
Atrioventricular (AV) conduction block
Pathophysiology
Much of Lyme disease pathology results not from bacterial toxins but from:
Host Inflammatory Responses
Borrelia stimulates:
Toll-like receptor pathways (TLR pathways)
Macrophages
Neutrophils
T cells
This leads to the production of:
TNF-α
IL-6
IL-1β
IFN-γ
These inflammatory mediators contribute to symptoms.
Unlike organisms such as Clostridium tetani or Corynebacterium diphtheriae, Borrelia does not produce a dominant exotoxin responsible for disease.
Neurologic Lyme Disease
Neuroborreliosis may involve both the:
Central nervous system
Peripheral nervous system
Common Findings
Facial nerve palsy (Bell’s palsy)
Severe headaches
Meningitis
Seizures
Painful radiculitis
Sensory symptoms
Chhronic Pain Syndromes
Peripheral Neuropathy
** Lyme disease is the great masquerader or chameleon. It presents in many different ways.
Mechanisms
Potential contributors include:
Direct infection
Neuroinflammation
Cytokine-mediated injury
Autoimmune phenomena
The relative importance of each mechanism remains under investigation.
Lyme Arthritis
Lyme arthritis is one of the best-characterized manifestations.
Synovial fluid often demonstrates:
High white blood cell counts
Borrelial DNA by PCR
Interestingly:
Many patients improve rapidly with antibiotics, but a subset develops:
Antibiotic-refractory Lyme arthritis. In these patients, persistent immune activation may continue even after viable organisms are no longer detectable or elude detection.
Diagnostics
Two-Tier Testing
The standard approach (recommended by the CDC) is:
Enzyme immunoassay (EIA/ELISA)
Confirmatory immunoblot or modified second immunoassay / Western Blot test **Not a good choice, very often false negative or equivocal reporting.
Limitations
Early infection can produce:
False-negative results
Because antibodies may take weeks to develop. Even so, standard Western Blots are not a very good test. More advanced 3rd and 4th generation Immunoblots are better (IGeneX, Vibrant Wellness TBDz 1.0) and others
PCR
Useful in selected situations:
Synovial fluid
Certain tissue samples
Not very good with blood in chronic infections. Less useful from blood because circulating bacterial numbers are typically low.
Persistence and the Scientific Debate
One of the most debated areas in Lyme research involves persistent symptoms after treatment.
Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome (PTLDS)
Some patients experience:
Fatigue
Cognitive symptoms
Pain
Exercise intolerance
for months after standard treatment. (IDSA and ILADS disagree on how this should be titled. ILADS is for Chronic Lyme disease or Long-Lyme.)
Possible mechanisms under investigation include:
Residual inflammation
Immune dysregulation
Autoimmunity
Tissue injury from prior infection
Persistent Infection Hypothesis
Some researchers have proposed that:
Small populations of Borrelia may persist despite therapy
Evidence includes:
Animal studies
Clinic observations
Detection of bacterial DNA after treatment
Laboratory observations of antibiotic-tolerant persister forms
However, the extent to which these findings explain persistent human symptoms remains controversial and has not been definitively established.
Persister Forms and Biofilms
Laboratory studies have identified:
Round-body forms (different types or morphology L-form, S-form, cell-wall-less forms, cystic forms.)
Stationary-phase variants
Aggregated communities are sometimes described as biofilm-like structures
These forms often demonstrate:
Reduced antibiotic susceptibility in vitro
Whether they play a major role in chronic human disease remains an active area of research. Importantly, laboratory persistence does not necessarily prove ongoing infection in patients according to IDSA followers.
Co-Infections
Ticks may transmit multiple pathogens simultaneously.
Important co-infections include:
Babesiosis*
Anaplasmosis*
Ehrlichiosis*
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever***
Alpha-Gal Syndrome**
Co-infections can influence symptom severity and complicate diagnosis.
* posts on SS already in place in line to go live
** posts in this SS are active.
*** unwritten or pending
Key Takeaways
Borrelia is a highly motile spirochete uniquely adapted for tissue invasion.
Lyme disease pathology is driven largely by host inflammatory responses rather than bacterial toxins.
The organism possesses sophisticated immune-evasion mechanisms, including antigenic variation and complement inhibition.
Dissemination can affect skin, joints, heart, and nervous system.
Standard diagnostic testing relies primarily on antibody detection.
Persistent symptoms after treatment are recognized, but the exact mechanisms remain incompletely understood.
Questions surrounding persister organisms, biofilm-like forms, and long-term immune dysregulation remain among the most active areas of Lyme disease research.
From a microbiology and pathogenesis standpoint, Borrelia is one of the most complex bacterial pathogens encountered in human medicine—combining unusual genetics, sophisticated immune evasion, remarkable tissue invasiveness, and the ability to trigger prolonged inflammatory responses long after initial infection. Difficult to diagnose properly and even more difficult to treat the chronic condition. Serology testing is poor. Clinical diagnosis in best.
Treatments:
Treatments vary in composition, complexity, and duration. Standard Medication (Antibiotics oral or IV), and there are botanicals designed to address issues more naturally. Antibiotics act quicker, but botanicals have more staying power. This is too large an area to discuss here. It is also NOT a one-size-fits-all protocol and needs much individualized treatment plans.