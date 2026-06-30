Tick-borne relapsing fever (TBRF)

Soft tick-associated: Borrelia hermsii Borrelia turicatae Borrelia parkeri

Hard tick-associated: Borrelia miyamotoi ** [what a cool sounding name for this species IMHO]



Tick-Borne Relapsing Fever (TBRF): Deeper Scientific Emerson

Tick-borne relapsing fever (TBRF) is a zoonotic infection caused by several species of relapsing fever Borrelia (family Borreliaceae). Unlike Lyme disease, which is caused by members of the Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato complex, TBRF organisms produce very high-grade spirochetemia, recurrent febrile episodes, and remarkable immune evasion through antigenic variation. It is one of the classic models used to study host-pathogen interactions and immune escape.

Taxonomy

Relapsing fever borreliae include numerous species.

In North America we have Borrelia hermsii (most common); Borrelia turicatae; Borrelia parkeri; & Borrelia miyamotoi (hard tick transmitted)

While in Europe we see Borrelia hispanica; Borrelia crocidurae; & Borrelia persica

On the continent of Africa one will run into Borrelia duttonii; & Borrelia crocidurae

Most TBRF species are transmitted by soft ticks of the genus Ornithodoros, whereas B. miyamotoi is transmitted by the same Ixodes ticks that transmit Lyme disease.

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** Some interesting facts about Borrelia miyamotoi was first identified in 1994 in Japan. It was discovered in the Ixodes persulcatus (the taiga tick), one of the primary vectors of Lyme disease in Asia. The bacterium was isolated by a team of Japanese researchers led by Masahito Fukunaga and colleagues. They named the newly identified species Borrelia miyamotoi in honor of Kenji Miyamoto, whose pioneering work on tick ecology and tick-borne diseases in Japan greatly advanced the field. The original description of the species was published in 1995. It is now seen in many countries and continents outside of Japan. One notable difference from Borrelia burgdorferi is that B. miyamotoi can be transmitted transovarially (from an infected female tick to her eggs). As a result, larval Ixodes ticks may already be infected when they hatch and can potentially transmit the organism during their first blood meal—a transmission route that is not considered important for Lyme disease spirochetes.

Vector Biology

Soft ticks (Ornithodoros)

Unlike hard ticks, soft ticks feed for only 15–60 minutes; Feed primarily at night; Live 10–20 years; Survive years without feeding; Rapidly transmit Borrelia within minutes of attachment

Consequently, patients often never recall a tick bite.

Common habitats include:

Mountain cabins, Rodent-infested buildings, Caves, Wood piles and Rustic camps

Transmission occurs because Borrelia are present in the tick’s salivary glands before feeding begins.

Major animal reservoirs include: Deer mice, Chipmunks, Ground squirrels, Prairie dogs, Bats (some species), Birds (certain species) and humans are incidental hosts.

Microbiology

Relapsing fever Borrelia are:

Gram-negative spirochetes; Highly motile; Helical organisms; Approximately 10–30 μm long; Possess periplasmic flagella (endoflagella) located between the outer membrane and peptidoglycan layer. This allows for great mobility and speed.

These endoflagella generate corkscrew motility that allows the organisms to penetrate tissues and move efficiently through blood and extracellular matrices. It helps elude innate immune system cells.

Borrelia possess one of the most unusual bacterial genomes with Linear chromosome (~1 Mb); Numerous linear plasmids; Circular plasmids & Extensive plasmid recombination. The plasmids encode many virulence factors, including the genes responsible for antigenic variation.

Pathogenesis

Initial infection following inoculation:

Spirochetes rapidly enter the bloodstream.

Blood concentrations may exceed 10⁵–10⁷ organisms/mL , far higher than in Lyme disease.

Dissemination occurs hematogenously to multiple organs.

This profound bacteremia explains why organisms are often visible on routine peripheral blood smears during febrile episodes.

Antigenic Variation

This is the defining biological feature of TBRF.

The outer membrane expresses Variable Major Proteins (Vmps), divided into:

Variable Small Proteins (Vsps)

Variable Large Proteins (Vlps)

Only one Vmp is expressed at a time. Through gene conversion and plasmid recombination, Borrelia periodically switches the expressed Vmp. Once the host develops antibodies against the current Vmp, a new variant emerges, leading to another wave of bacteremia and fever. This cycle repeats until the organism exhausts its repertoire or treatment is given. This is why there is a cyclic febrile illness w/ symptoms.

Innate Immune Evasion

Relapsing fever Borrelia also evade early host defenses by:

Recruiting complement regulatory proteins; Resisting complement-mediated killing; Binding erythrocytes and platelets; Sequestering within tissues between febrile episodes & Rapid bloodstream replication. The ability to adhere to erythrocytes and platelets may contribute to vascular injury and thrombocytopenia.

Mechanism of Relapsing Fever

The classic pattern follows this sequence:

Massive spirochetemia develops. High fever begins abruptly. IgM antibodies clear the dominant antigenic variant. Fever resolves. A minority variant with a different Vmp expands. Spirochetemia returns. Fever relapses.

Untreated patients may experience 2–12 febrile episodes, typically separated by afebrile intervals of several days.

Inflammatory Response

The acute febrile episode is driven by: Toll-like receptor activation (especially TLR2); Macrophage activation; Monocyte activation and finally Cytokine release. Major cytokines include:

TNF-α

IL-6

IL-8

IL-1β

IFN-γ

This cytokine surge produces:

Rigors; High fever; Tachycardia; Hypotension; Myalgias; & Severe headache

Organ Involvement

Central nervous system

Meningitis

Cranial neuropathies

Encephalitis

Radiculopathy

Rare intracranial hemorrhage

Neurologic complications are more common in TBRF than in louse-borne relapsing fever.

Cardiac

Myocarditis

Arrhythmias

Endothelial dysfunction

Hepatic

Mild hepatitis

Elevated AST/ALT

Hepatosplenomegaly

Hematologic

Thrombocytopenia

Mild anemia

Leukocytosis or leukopenia

Disseminated intravascular coagulation (rare)

Thrombocytopenia is one of the most characteristic laboratory abnormalities.

The Clinical Course usually follows: Incubation: typically 4–18 days.

Each febrile episode generally lasts 2–7 days and is followed by an afebrile (no fever) period of up to about 10 days. Without treatment, multiple relapses can occur. Common symptoms include: Sudden fever; Rigors; Severe headache; Diffuse myalgias; Arthralgias; Nausea and vomiting; Abdominal pain; Photophobia

Diagnosis

The timing of testing is critical.

A Blood smear during fever:

Wright stain

Giemsa stain

Dark-field microscopy (where available)

Because spirochete densities are high during febrile episodes, organisms may be directly visualized on peripheral blood smear, making microscopy a practical first-line test in many settings.

PCR testing is most sensitive diagnostic method:

Whole blood

CSF (if neurologic disease) from a lumbar puncture (spinal tap)

Species identification

Serology

Useful later in illness but complicated by antigenic variation. Research and specialized assays may target proteins such as GlpQ and BipA, which help distinguish relapsing fever Borrelia from Lyme Borrelia because these antigens are absent in Lyme disease species. It may take time for serology to be positive and even the best testing labs fall short.

Jarisch–Herxheimer Reaction (AKA Herxing)

Approximately one in five patients (20%) with TBRF develop a Jarisch–Herxheimer reaction after initiating antibiotics. Rapid spirochete killing triggers release of inflammatory mediators (cytokines), causing fever, chills, hypotension, tachycardia, malaise, and transient clinical worsening within hours of treatment. Patients with severe disease should be monitored closely when therapy is started. Not everyone will Herx, but when it happens it is quite uncomfortable.

Treatment

First-line therapy generally includes:

Doxycycline

Ceftriaxone for severe or neurologic disease (IV)

Penicillin G in selected situations

Azithromycin as an alternative in some patients

Botanicals (several) as alternative to Abx.

The choice of agent and duration depend on disease severity, neurologic involvement, pregnancy status, and the infecting species.

Comparison with Lyme Disease

TBRF remains an important but underrecognized infection. Its unique biology—including extraordinarily high spirochetemia, plasmid-mediated antigenic variation, and recurrent bacteremia—has made it a key model for understanding immune evasion by bacterial pathogens. Why is it missed so often by clinicians? It has to do with those trained as LLMDs and it must be on your radar to make the diagnosis. Delayed treatment can be catastrophic leading to severe disability or death. Ask me about an interesting case of a senior Clemson University student. His diagnosis was missed three times by three different clinics and hospitals because it was not on their radar. I was able to make the diagnosis over the phone after hearing the journey of the patient and his strong history of the pattern of disease. Treatment was initiated and the patient was cured.

Find a LLMD (Lyme Literate MD) at CHM.