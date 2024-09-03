Time for a NEW Medical School!
With catastrophic curriculums in current Allopathic programs, there is a need to rollout new training centers for excellence in medicine. Programs in the Healing Arts are being organized and created.
The process of establishing new schools to train clinicians in the ART of MEDICINE started years ago as the brainchild of a very few clinicians who realized the problems facing medical education (and to face medicine in the future). Thirty years ago, I was very concerned as I exited my residency program with a hollow feeling that I was not given the tr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Dr. Saleeby's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.