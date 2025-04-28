Trachoma: a 19th century infection that blocked many immigrants.
Not seen much today, but at Ellis Island in the late 1800s and early 1900s it was a major issue with immigrants and their access to America.
A couple of weeks ago I had an interesting discussion with a fellow physician I have high regard for and who is an original founder of the FLCCC (now IMA). Fred and I were talking of immigration a century ago in America. We were discussing diseases like TB, and an eye infection that dashed hopes of some immigrants on entering the USA.
Ellis Island was …