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Jonathan Bruce Murphy MD MDH's avatar
Jonathan Bruce Murphy MD MDH
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TGA can occur in people on higher doses of statins by statin effects on CoQ10 and reduced hippocampal energy production. It resolves 3-4 days after statin cessation.

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