Trend toward Assisted Suicide: Murder in medicine
VA just voted it down; In Canada 1:5 deaths are assisted dying (MAID program)
Assisted suicide — often called “medical assistance in dying” (MAID) or “physician-assisted dying”—is handled very differently in the United States and Canada.
United States
In the U.S., assisted suicide is legal in some states, illegal in others, and the rules vary significantly. As of this posting, 13 states allow it + WashDC.
Where it’s legal (as of now)
States/jurisdictions with legalized physician-assisted dying include:
Oregon (first, via the Death with Dignity Act)
Washington
California
Colorado
Vermont
Hawaii
Maine
New Jersey
New Mexico (broader law, includes clinician administration)
Montana (allowed via court ruling)
District of Columbia
Key features (typical rules)
Patient must be mentally competent
Must have a terminal illness (usually ≤ 6 months to live)
Requires multiple requests (oral + written)
Typically, self-administered medication (the doctor cannot directly give it, except in NM)
Important distinction
The U.S. model is strictly “assisted suicide” (patient takes the medication themselves)
Euthanasia (doctor administering the drug) is illegal nationwide
Canada
Canada has a nationwide legal framework under:
Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID)
Legal status
Fully legal across Canada since 2016
Key features
Available to adults with:
“Grievous and irremediable medical condition”
Not always limited to terminal illness (broader than U.S.)
Two tracks:
Track 1: Reasonably foreseeable death (fewer safeguards)
Track 2: Not near death (more safeguards and waiting periods)
Methods allowed
Self-administered (similar to U.S.)
Clinician-administered (euthanasia) — much more common in Canada
Mental illness
Expansion to include mental illness alone has been debated and delayed multiple times (currently not fully implemented as of 2026)
Core Differences
FeatureUnited StatesCanadaLegal scopeState-by-stateNationwideTerminal illness requiredYes (mostly)Not alwaysSelf-administrationRequired (mostly)OptionalEuthanasia allowed❌ No✅ YesSystem name“Death with Dignity” lawsMAID
Ethical & Cultural Context
Both countries continue to debate:
Patient autonomy vs. protection of vulnerable populations
Role of physicians (healers vs. facilitators of death)
Expansion beyond terminal illness
In the U.S., the approach is more cautious and decentralized.
Canada has taken a more expansive, centralized approach.
If you want, I can break down:
South Carolina law specifically (it’s stricter)
The medical protocols used
Or the ethical arguments from religious or clinical perspectives
catholic perspective
From a Catholic perspective, assisted suicide and euthanasia are consistently rejected as morally wrong, regardless of legal status in places like the U.S. or Canada.
Core Teaching
The Catholic Church holds that human life is sacred from conception to natural death. Intentionally ending one’s life—or helping another person do so—is considered a grave moral wrong.
A key source is the encyclical Evangelium Vitae by Pope John Paul II, which states:
Assisted suicide = “a grave violation of the law of God”
Euthanasia = morally unacceptable even if motivated by compassion
Why the Church Opposes It
1. Sanctity of Life
Life is viewed as a gift from God, not something we have absolute authority over.
2. Moral Distinction: Killing vs. Letting Die
The Church distinguishes between:
❌ Actively causing death (assisted suicide, euthanasia) → wrong
✅ Allowing natural death (refusing extraordinary or burdensome treatment) → can be morally acceptable
This distinction is rooted in traditional moral theology going back to figures like Thomas Aquinas.
End-of-Life Care (What Is Allowed)
Catholic teaching strongly supports:
✔️ Palliative care
Pain relief, even if it may indirectly shorten life (principle of “double effect”)
✔️ Refusing extraordinary treatment
You are not required to pursue overly burdensome or futile interventions
✔️ Hospice care
Emphasis on dignity, comfort, and spiritual preparation
Catechism Summary
The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches:
Suicide contradicts love of self and neighbor
Assisting suicide is morally wrong
People with diminished responsibility (e.g., severe depression) are treated with compassion, and their culpability may be reduced
Pastoral Emphasis
The Church tries to balance truth and compassion:
Rejects the act
But calls for care, presence, and accompaniment of the suffering person
Encourages spiritual support, sacraments, and community
In Relation to Modern Laws
Even where assisted suicide or MAID is legal (like parts of the U.S. or all of Canada), the Church teaches:
Legality ≠ morality
Catholics should not participate in or support these practices
If you want, I can also explain:
Differences between Catholic and Orthodox views
How Catholic hospitals handle MAID requests
Or specific writings from Church Fathers on suffering and death
organizations that oppose
A wide range of organizations oppose assisted suicide and euthanasia, especially from medical, disability rights, and religious perspectives. Here are some of the most prominent ones, including Catholic and non-Catholic groups.
Catholic & Religious Organizations
• United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB)
Leading Catholic voice in the U.S.
Advocates for palliative care and hospice instead of assisted suicide
Publishes ethical guidance and legislative opposition
• National Catholic Bioethics Center (NCBC)
Provides detailed moral analysis grounded in Catholic teaching
Advises healthcare professionals and institutions
• Euthanasia Prevention Coalition
Based in Canada, strongly aligned with Christian ethics
Opposes Canada’s MAID expansion
• Patients Rights Action Fund
Coalition including many religious and secular voices
Focuses on legal and policy opposition in the U.S.
Disability Rights Organizations
These groups are some of the most influential critics—often arguing that assisted suicide can pressure vulnerable people.
• Not Dead Yet
One of the most vocal opponents
Argues that legalization sends harmful messages about the value of disabled lives
• Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund (DREDF)
Opposes assisted suicide laws on civil rights grounds
Focuses on risks of coercion and inequality in healthcare
Medical & Bioethics Groups
• American College of Physicians
Has expressed opposition, emphasizing the physician’s role as healer
• World Medical Association
Maintains that euthanasia and assisted suicide are unethical
Influences global medical ethics standards
Legal & Policy Advocacy
• Alliance Defending Freedom
Opposes assisted suicide laws on religious liberty and ethical grounds
• Bioethics Defense Fund
Works on legislation and public education against euthanasia and assisted suicide
Common Themes Across These Groups
Despite different backgrounds, they tend to share concerns about:
Protection of vulnerable populations (elderly, disabled, poor)
Risk of coercion or subtle pressure
Erosion of medical ethics
Need for better palliative care instead of assisted death
Dr. JP Saleeby Discusses Assisted Suicide Laws and Concerns in the U.S. on Fox News in Charleston (interview)