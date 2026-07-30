Assisted suicide — often called “medical assistance in dying” (MAID) or “physician-assisted dying”—is handled very differently in the United States and Canada.

United States

In the U.S., assisted suicide is legal in some states, illegal in others, and the rules vary significantly. As of this posting, 13 states allow it + WashDC.

Where it’s legal (as of now)

States/jurisdictions with legalized physician-assisted dying include:

Oregon (first, via the Death with Dignity Act )

Washington

California

Colorado

Vermont

Hawaii

Maine

New Jersey

New Mexico (broader law, includes clinician administration)

Montana (allowed via court ruling)

District of Columbia

Key features (typical rules)

Patient must be mentally competent

Must have a terminal illness (usually ≤ 6 months to live)

Requires multiple requests (oral + written)

Typically, self-administered medication (the doctor cannot directly give it, except in NM)

Important distinction

The U.S. model is strictly “assisted suicide” (patient takes the medication themselves)

Euthanasia (doctor administering the drug) is illegal nationwide

Canada

Canada has a nationwide legal framework under:

Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID)

Legal status

Fully legal across Canada since 2016

Key features

Available to adults with: “ Grievous and irremediable medical condition ” Not always limited to terminal illness (broader than U.S.)

Two tracks: Track 1 : Reasonably foreseeable death (fewer safeguards) Track 2 : Not near death (more safeguards and waiting periods)



Methods allowed

Self-administered (similar to U.S.)

Clinician-administered (euthanasia) — much more common in Canada

Mental illness

Expansion to include mental illness alone has been debated and delayed multiple times (currently not fully implemented as of 2026)

Core Differences

FeatureUnited StatesCanadaLegal scopeState-by-stateNationwideTerminal illness requiredYes (mostly)Not alwaysSelf-administrationRequired (mostly)OptionalEuthanasia allowed❌ No✅ YesSystem name“Death with Dignity” lawsMAID

Ethical & Cultural Context

Both countries continue to debate:

Patient autonomy vs. protection of vulnerable populations

Role of physicians (healers vs. facilitators of death)

Expansion beyond terminal illness

In the U.S., the approach is more cautious and decentralized.

Canada has taken a more expansive, centralized approach.

If you want, I can break down:

South Carolina law specifically (it’s stricter)

The medical protocols used

Or the ethical arguments from religious or clinical perspectives

catholic perspective

From a Catholic perspective, assisted suicide and euthanasia are consistently rejected as morally wrong, regardless of legal status in places like the U.S. or Canada.

Core Teaching

The Catholic Church holds that human life is sacred from conception to natural death. Intentionally ending one’s life—or helping another person do so—is considered a grave moral wrong.

A key source is the encyclical Evangelium Vitae by Pope John Paul II, which states:

Assisted suicide = “a grave violation of the law of God”

Euthanasia = morally unacceptable even if motivated by compassion

Why the Church Opposes It

1. Sanctity of Life

Life is viewed as a gift from God, not something we have absolute authority over.

2. Moral Distinction: Killing vs. Letting Die

The Church distinguishes between:

❌ Actively causing death (assisted suicide, euthanasia) → wrong

✅ Allowing natural death (refusing extraordinary or burdensome treatment) → can be morally acceptable

This distinction is rooted in traditional moral theology going back to figures like Thomas Aquinas.

End-of-Life Care (What Is Allowed)

Catholic teaching strongly supports:

✔️ Palliative care

Pain relief, even if it may indirectly shorten life (principle of “double effect”)

✔️ Refusing extraordinary treatment

You are not required to pursue overly burdensome or futile interventions

✔️ Hospice care

Emphasis on dignity, comfort, and spiritual preparation

Catechism Summary

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches:

Suicide contradicts love of self and neighbor

Assisting suicide is morally wrong

People with diminished responsibility (e.g., severe depression) are treated with compassion, and their culpability may be reduced

Pastoral Emphasis

The Church tries to balance truth and compassion:

Rejects the act

But calls for care, presence, and accompaniment of the suffering person

Encourages spiritual support, sacraments, and community

In Relation to Modern Laws

Even where assisted suicide or MAID is legal (like parts of the U.S. or all of Canada), the Church teaches:

Legality ≠ morality

Catholics should not participate in or support these practices

If you want, I can also explain:

Differences between Catholic and Orthodox views

How Catholic hospitals handle MAID requests

Or specific writings from Church Fathers on suffering and death

organizations that oppose

A wide range of organizations oppose assisted suicide and euthanasia, especially from medical, disability rights, and religious perspectives. Here are some of the most prominent ones, including Catholic and non-Catholic groups.

Catholic & Religious Organizations

• United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB)

Leading Catholic voice in the U.S.

Advocates for palliative care and hospice instead of assisted suicide

Publishes ethical guidance and legislative opposition

• National Catholic Bioethics Center (NCBC)

Provides detailed moral analysis grounded in Catholic teaching

Advises healthcare professionals and institutions

• Euthanasia Prevention Coalition

Based in Canada, strongly aligned with Christian ethics

Opposes Canada’s MAID expansion

• Patients Rights Action Fund

Coalition including many religious and secular voices

Focuses on legal and policy opposition in the U.S.

Disability Rights Organizations

These groups are some of the most influential critics—often arguing that assisted suicide can pressure vulnerable people.

• Not Dead Yet

One of the most vocal opponents

Argues that legalization sends harmful messages about the value of disabled lives

• Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund (DREDF)

Opposes assisted suicide laws on civil rights grounds

Focuses on risks of coercion and inequality in healthcare

Medical & Bioethics Groups

• American College of Physicians

Has expressed opposition, emphasizing the physician’s role as healer

• World Medical Association

Maintains that euthanasia and assisted suicide are unethical

Influences global medical ethics standards

Legal & Policy Advocacy

• Alliance Defending Freedom

Opposes assisted suicide laws on religious liberty and ethical grounds

• Bioethics Defense Fund

Works on legislation and public education against euthanasia and assisted suicide

Common Themes Across These Groups

Despite different backgrounds, they tend to share concerns about:

Protection of vulnerable populations (elderly, disabled, poor)

Risk of coercion or subtle pressure

Erosion of medical ethics

Need for better palliative care instead of assisted death

Dr. JP Saleeby Discusses Assisted Suicide Laws and Concerns in the U.S. on Fox News in Charleston (interview)