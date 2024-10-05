Tribute to Dr. Jackie Stone.
A patient-first doctor leaves this Earth and leaves her legacy as a humanitarian doctor.
Sad story about a great doctor in Africa who recently passed away (suicide) after being bullied by many who disagreed with her treatments and lifesaving interventions over the past few years. She was reported to her medical board 27 times. It became too much for her to handle as the evil ones took all she had away from her.
