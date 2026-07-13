Triphala is a traditional Ayurvedic herbal formulation made from three fruits— Amla, Haritaki, and Bibhitaki —used for digestion, detoxification, immunity, and overall wellness.

Composition

Triphala, derived from Sanskrit, literally means “three fruits” (tri = three, phala = fruit) and is a cornerstone of Ayurvedic medicine, used for over 2,000 years. It combines the dried powders of:

Amla ( Emblica officinalis ) : Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, supports immunity, liver function, and has anti-aging properties

Haritaki ( Terminalia chebula ) : Known as the “King of Medicines,” it balances Vata dosha and promotes digestive health

Bibhitaki (Terminalia bellirica): Supports respiratory and digestive health and helps maintain metabolic balance

This combination is considered tridoshic, meaning it balances all three doshas — Vata, Pitta, and Kapha (in the Ayurvedic tradition) —making it suitable for most individuals

Health Benefits

Triphala is classified as a Rasayana in Ayurveda, a rejuvenating formula that promotes longevity and overall wellness. Its key benefits include:

Digestive Support : Strengthens digestive fire (Agni), promotes nutrient absorption, and gently stimulates bowel movements without dependency

Detoxification : Helps eliminate accumulated toxins (Ama) through the gastrointestinal tract, liver, and kidneys

Immune Boosting : High vitamin C and polyphenols enhance immunity and protect against oxidative stress

Antioxidant and Anti-inflammatory Effects : Contains gallic acid, ellagic acid, chebulinic acid, flavonoids, and tannins that combat free radicals and inflammation

Skin, Hair, and Eye Health: Traditionally used to rejuvenate skin, strengthen hair, and support eye health

Forms and Usage

Triphala is available as powder (churna), tablets, capsules, decoctions (kwatha), or infusions. It can be taken internally for digestive and detox benefits or used externally in skincare routines. Dosage and preparation vary depending on individual needs and health conditions.

Safety and Precautions

While generally safe, Triphala may cause mild gastrointestinal discomfort in some individuals. People with certain medical conditions or those on medications should consult a healthcare professional before use.



Triphala remains one of the most respected and versatile herbal formulations in Ayurveda, combining centuries of traditional knowledge with modern research supporting its antioxidant, digestive, and immune-enhancing properties.