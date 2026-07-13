Triphala - three fruits
traditional Ayurvedic herbal formula
Triphala is a traditional Ayurvedic herbal formulation made from three fruits— Amla, Haritaki, and Bibhitaki —used for digestion, detoxification, immunity, and overall wellness.
Composition
Triphala, derived from Sanskrit, literally means “three fruits” (tri = three, phala = fruit) and is a cornerstone of Ayurvedic medicine, used for over 2,000 years. It combines the dried powders of:
Amla (Emblica officinalis): Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, supports immunity, liver function, and has anti-aging properties
Haritaki (Terminalia chebula): Known as the “King of Medicines,” it balances Vata dosha and promotes digestive health
Bibhitaki (Terminalia bellirica): Supports respiratory and digestive health and helps maintain metabolic balance
This combination is considered tridoshic, meaning it balances all three doshas — Vata, Pitta, and Kapha (in the Ayurvedic tradition) —making it suitable for most individuals
Health Benefits
Triphala is classified as a Rasayana in Ayurveda, a rejuvenating formula that promotes longevity and overall wellness. Its key benefits include:
Digestive Support: Strengthens digestive fire (Agni), promotes nutrient absorption, and gently stimulates bowel movements without dependency
Detoxification: Helps eliminate accumulated toxins (Ama) through the gastrointestinal tract, liver, and kidneys
Immune Boosting: High vitamin C and polyphenols enhance immunity and protect against oxidative stress
Antioxidant and Anti-inflammatory Effects: Contains gallic acid, ellagic acid, chebulinic acid, flavonoids, and tannins that combat free radicals and inflammation
Skin, Hair, and Eye Health: Traditionally used to rejuvenate skin, strengthen hair, and support eye health
Forms and Usage
Triphala is available as powder (churna), tablets, capsules, decoctions (kwatha), or infusions. It can be taken internally for digestive and detox benefits or used externally in skincare routines. Dosage and preparation vary depending on individual needs and health conditions.
Safety and Precautions
While generally safe, Triphala may cause mild gastrointestinal discomfort in some individuals. People with certain medical conditions or those on medications should consult a healthcare professional before use.
Triphala remains one of the most respected and versatile herbal formulations in Ayurveda, combining centuries of traditional knowledge with modern research supporting its antioxidant, digestive, and immune-enhancing properties.