TUDCA - an essential agent that is difficult to pronounce. Yeah, Tauroursodeoxycholic Acid is a mouthful.
Why this compound can be helpful
TUDCA (Tauroursodeoxycholic Acid) is a bile acid conjugate that has attracted attention for its effects on liver health, cellular stress pathways, and metabolic function. Below is a clear breakdown of its health benefits and the biochemistry behind how it works.
1. What is TUDCA?
Full name: Tauroursodeoxycholic acid
What Type of compound: Hydrophilic (water-soluble) bile acid
Origin: Conjugate of ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) + taurine (an amino acid)
Natural presence: Low levels in human bile; higher in some animals
Clinical history: Used for decades in Asia and Europe for liver and gallbladder diseases
2. Core Biochemistry: How TUDCA Works
A. Bile Acid Physiology
Bile acids:
Solubilize dietary fats
Act as signaling molecules, not just detergents
TUDCA is less toxic than many bile acids and can displace more hydrophobic (cell-damaging) bile acids.
