TUDCA (Tauroursodeoxycholic Acid) is a bile acid conjugate that has attracted attention for its effects on liver health, cellular stress pathways, and metabolic function. Below is a clear breakdown of its health benefits and the biochemistry behind how it works.

1. What is TUDCA?

Full name: Tauroursodeoxycholic acid

What Type of compound: Hydrophilic (water-soluble) bile acid

Origin: Conjugate of ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) + taurine (an amino acid)

Natural presence: Low levels in human bile; higher in some animals

Clinical history: Used for decades in Asia and Europe for liver and gallbladder diseases

2. Core Biochemistry: How TUDCA Works

A. Bile Acid Physiology

Bile acids:

Solubilize dietary fats

Act as signaling molecules, not just detergents

TUDCA is less toxic than many bile acids and can displace more hydrophobic (cell-damaging) bile acids.

