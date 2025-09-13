Art by Douglas Pittman

On a national TV news show discussing individualization of cancer screening:

Take this link to watch the short interview: https://turnto10.com/news/nation-world/lack-of-vitamin-d-often-linked-to-cancer-outcomes-infectious-diseases-doctor-dr-yusuf-saleeby-immune-system-health-medicine-autoimmune-diseases-screening-prescreening-prevention

Much of this was discussed.

Jan: IN HIGH INCOME industrialized countries CANCER HAS OVERTAKEN CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE AS THE LEADING CAUSE OF DEATH, ACCORDING TO A STUDY PUBLISHED IN THE LANCET, MAKING REGULAR CANCER SCREENINGS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT FOR A HEALTHY LIFESTYLE.

***Lancet: Cancer and cardiovascular disease, Alam, Nasra et al.; The Lancet, Volume 395, Issue 10241, 1903 – 1904 Cancer>CVD deaths in several countries. Part of the PURE project published in 2019. In 2023 CVD has 22% of deaths while cancer has 19.8% Cancer is creeping up each year and in high income countries cancer is #1.

Cancer deaths in America from 2023 number: 613K; up from 599K in 2022.

HERE TO TALK ABOUT SOME SAFE AND EFFECTIVE OPTIONS FOR CANCER SCREENING AND SURVEILLANCE IS I-M-A SENIOR FELLOW AND EXPERT IN FUNCTIONAL AND INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE, SPECIALIZING IN INNOVATIVE APPROACHES TO CANCER PRESCREENING, DR. YUSUF (JP) SALEEBY. WELCOME TO THE NATIONAL NEWS DESK, DR. SALEEBY.

Intro: Cancer screening can be a confusing and even intimidating topic for many people.

Question: "What’s the single most important thing you wish every person understood about cancer screening?"

*** Understanding Cancer Screening Pros and Cons

Pros: Early Detection, less aggressive Tx; Improved Prognosis; Peace of mind.

Cons: False Positives, overdiagnosis, risks of follow-up procedures; cost and psychological impact

***What will you do with the information? Elect or get talked into some serious suffering with chemo, radiation, immunotherapy and disfiguring surgery? If a diagnosis is made, one has to weigh all options.

***Overdiagnosis happens. Lessons learned from Prostate-PSA screening and now we are seeing similar results from overordering mammograms. A diagnosis of a cancer that you can survive without radical interventions. People would then succumb from the treatment and not the cancer itself. The work of Dr. H. Gil Welsh and his book Less Medicine & More health and published papers on the hazards of aggressive breast cancer screening for one.

***Dangers of an invasive and dangerous procedure

***Understanding the choices

*** Cost of Mammogram $100-$250/study; Aggregate cost: in 2022 it was $11-Billion for screening.

***Cost of a screening colonoscopy is from $1000 to $5000. Snatch a polyp and it goes up another $2000. The aggregated cost in USA for this is $23.8-Billion.

Intro: Not all patients are the same—especially when it comes to risk factors and personal preferences.

Question: "How do you tailor cancer screening recommendations for patients who are high-risk but want to avoid unnecessary radiation or invasive procedures?"

***Personalized Precision medicine dictates a personalized program for cancer and even cardiovascular screening. Cannot cookie-cutter or one-size-fits-all screen, but that is what standard medicine recommends. Seek biomarkers that can identify higher risks, higher risk lifestyles (smoking, drinking, sedentary, poor diet, environmental exposures)

***Low vitamin D; hormone imbalances; Elevated HCY, Elevated inflammatory Biomarkers,

***Family and Social history

***I advise lowering invasive procedures or those with ionizing radiation. The safest screening options are best. Have to weigh the pros and cons and make sure the benefits outweigh the risks. We have over the past 100 years over massaged the process of screening.

Intro: When it comes to breast cancer, mammograms have long been the standard—but they’re not without their downsides.

Question: "What are the drawbacks of mammograms, and how do ultrasound or MRI offer safer, more effective alternatives?"

***Historically Mammograms were the GOLD STANDARD, but they have been overused and cumulative micro-trauma and radiation add up to Increase Breast cancer risk. So the strategy needs a re-boot; MRI (no radiation) or US (no radiation).

Cons: ionizing radiation; micro-trauma; cumulative radiation exposure burden; mental health burden, anxiety

Pros: Inexpensive, MRI is much more costly; US and Thermoscans are same cost or even a bit less. Quick and Easy; American public is convinced this is the gold standard and not argued against by the majority of doctors who prescribe.

Intro: There’s been a lot of buzz lately about turbo cancer.

Question: "What do people need to know about detection and treatment of turbo cancers compared to other forms of cancer?"

***Turbo Cancer, the term originated in 2022 on social media and podcasts; controversial term for a very aggressive cancer usually diagnosed in later stages, recurrent treatment resistant cancer, found in younger than expected groups of people; associated with the COVID-19 vaccine in many cases.

That is a common denominator but rejected as a conspiracy theory by the system at large.

***This term is used to describe claims that COVID-19 vaccines, particularly mRNA vaccines, cause aggressive, rapidly progressing cancers. These claims are not supported by mainstream medicine proponents. It is still rather controversial in certain medical circles, but in my opinion, I have seen a large jump in cancers (esp. Stage4 cancers) within the past few years, like never before. Leukemias, Prostate, Breast, Pancreatic top the list. Also, recurrences of treatment-resistant cancers in those cancer survivors, and mostly those with elevated SPIKE titers (either with multiple COVID infections or with multiple COVID shots.

Intro: New technologies are emerging faster than ever, from breath analysis to whole-body MRI.

Question: "Which of these do you believe could truly transform cancer detection in the next 5–10 years, and why?"

***Technology is outpacing humanity,

A.I. will certainly contribute to better diagnostics and cancer therapies. Less invasive screening technology will come to the surface, LIQUID biopsies, urine, breath or saliva are on the table.

The use of Good AI will benefit medicine and science if used appropriately. This will drive the curation of more advanced and cutting edge screening tools.

Right now blood and urine testing are leading the race. Many others are investigatory. Today we have GRAIL’s Galleri panel for screening for up to 50 different cancers. CancerSEEK is another in the pipeline. Guardant360 is yet another.

Jan: SENIOR FELLOW FOR THE INDEPENDENT MEDICAL ALLIANCE, DR. YUSUF “JP” SALEEBY. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US!

DR. SALEEBY'S BIO: Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby, MD is an IMA Senior Fellow and expert in Functional and Integrative Medicine, specializing in innovative approaches to cancer prescreening and treatment options. He serves as Medical Director at Carolina Holistic Medicine and is an author and speaker on nutrition and adaptogen herbs. With decades of medical experience, Dr. Saleeby is a leading voice in advancing early detection and holistic health strategies."

