Yes, we get it, OK Tylenol, which for years was suspect, was mentioned and front-page news; but vaccine schedule, adulterants/adjuvants in shots for kids was mentioned, albeit in a whisper, and MSMedia did not report this morning for the most part. A methylated version of Vitamin Folate was dropped as a possible remedy to improve QOL for ASD patients, but it is not a panacea and only works in a minority. mB12 and mFolate have been used for years in our circle of doctors (MAPS and DAN!)

Press Conference at the White House 9.22.2025, where the Fantastic Five (X-Men) stand behind Prez Trump to announce ASD research findings and more funding. This group is finally taking on the age-old questions and addressing what was ignored (or hidden from the public) in the past.

OK, we will wait for the other shoe to drop when they boldly come out with the connection with MMR (all in one) and other vaccines necessary or not as culprits and co-factors for ASD.

As was stated, it is a multifactorial condition and is worth more funding for research and truthful announcements to the public of findings. Those with conflicts of interest in the Agra and Pharma realm must be identified and removed (already started) from committees in HHS.

Look for more coming from my Substack and the IMAhealth.org