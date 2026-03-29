Unnecessary worry about NDT (why the FDA is trying to ban it)
More politics and marketing than true science may take away a very effective thyroid replacement treatment. Find out the details here.
NP Thyroid (natural desiccated thyroid) can work well for some people (most actually) — but there are several real and documented problems clinicians worry about. In this post, I will break them into side effects, pharmacology/dosing issues, and regulatory/quality concerns.
1️⃣ Common & serious side effects
Typical thyroid-excess symptoms (most common problems)
Fast or irregular heartbeat
Chest pain
Sweating / heat intolerance
Anxiety, irritability
Tremor, insomnia
Weight loss, diarrhea
Muscle weakness
These occur if dose is too high or if someone is sensitive to T3.
More serious risks include:
Arrhythmias or cardiac strain
Osteopenia / osteoporosis with chronic overtreatment
Severe allergic reactions (rare)
Even manufacturer info warns high doses can cause life-threatening toxicity (cardiac symptoms, sweating, etc.).
2️⃣ T3 content → symptom variability
This is one of the biggest clinical complaints.
NP Thyroid contains fixed T4 + T3 ratio from pig thyroid.
Human thyroid normally produces much less T3 proportionally.
Clinical implications:
Some patients feel great
Others get hyper-type symptoms even when TSH looks “okay”
Peaks of T3 after dosing → palpitations, anxiety, jitteriness
(These are physiologic pharmacokinetic concerns widely recognized in endocrine practice.)
3️⃣ Dose consistency & potency variability (major concern)
This is a big one. More after this $ break:
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