Unpacking Peptides: Benefits, Risks, and Answers to Your Questions on the IMA weekly webinar with Host Dr. Saleeby and Guest Dr. James.



In this episode, IMA Senior Fellow Dr. JP Saleeby will host IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Mollie James for a clear and practical look at peptide therapy. Together, they will explain what peptides are, how they work in the body, and why they are becoming an important tool in integrative and regenerative medicine. They will also address the most common questions people have about peptide use, benefits, and safety.



This episode is ideal for anyone who wants a simple, reliable overview of peptides and guidance on when they may be helpful and when caution is needed.



In this episode, we will cover:

• What peptides are and how they function

• Clinical uses for immune support, metabolism, MCAS, and autoimmunity

What is GLOW and KLOW

• Safety considerations, including for individuals with cancer

• Peptides that may require caution in certain situations like cancer

Synthetic GLP-1 peptides

Q&A