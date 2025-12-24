Health News from ET

After Decades of Dismissal, Chronic Lyme Disease Is Now Recognized

Patients with persistent Lyme symptoms face medical limbo as federal officials and researchers debate causes, treatment, and what to call the condition.

[[ Dr. Saleeby’s note: as one of the first ILADS doctors in South Carolina, not only have I been battling Lyme disease and co-infections in my home state, but I have been battling the centralized system of medicine that has denied CLD ever existed. Calling it post-Lyme treatment syndrome or any number of psychiatric or functional illnesses. Denying CLD out of sheer ignorance has harmed many patients suffering from this disorder.

Now finally the ‘‘industry’’ is recognizing it (or at least moving their lips about it). This should be a great win for Lyme advocates all over the USA.

Should the naysayers feel stupid? Yes, they should and they have a lot of catching up to do with their Lyme education, the science behind it and much more on how to diagnose and treat.

Should the naysayers feel ashamed? Yes, they should as they have harmed many during the past few decades. My door is always open to accept apologies any old time. ]]

Cara Michelle Miller from the Epoch Times Health section

12/22/2025

“Like a human hockey puck”—that’s how Nikki Schultek describes a year spent ricocheting between specialists in Connecticut, each focused on one piece of her deteriorating health—bladder pain, neurological symptoms, joint pain—while missing the whole picture. “I really don’t fault the clinicians,” she told The Epoch Times. “The training hones them to be experts in a domain.” After her odyssey of misdiagnoses, Schultek finally received a correct diagnosis of Lyme disease. However, her experience navigating a fragmented health care system brought her to Washington on Dec. 15, where Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. convened a rare federal roundtable addressing what he called long-standing failures in how the disease is diagnosed, studied, and treated.

“Lyme disease is an example of a chronic disease that has long been dismissed, with patients receiving inadequate care,” Kennedy said at the event. “I want to announce that the gaslighting of Lyme patients is over.”

The Medical Divide

Schultek’s story echoes those of many patients whose months—or years—of fatigue, pain, neurological symptoms, and cognitive problems, after undergoing a battery of tests, are eventually traced back to that one tick bite that infected them with Lyme disease.

Persistent symptoms from Lyme disease are both difficult to diagnose and treat, in part because health agencies, mainstream medicine, researchers, and patients disagree about what is causing the debilitating constellation of symptoms.

The roundtable brought together patients, clinicians, researchers, and advocates to discuss what many describe as long-standing failures in how Lyme disease is diagnosed, studied, and treated. At stake is not just terminology, but access to care.

Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and is spread through deer tick bites, most commonly in the Northeast, mid-Atlantic, and upper Midwest. Early symptoms can include fever, headache, and a characteristic rash. About 90 percent of cases are successfully treated with a few weeks of antibiotics. However, for about 10 percent of patients, such as Schultek, symptoms such as fatigue, joint and muscle pain, and cognitive difficulties persist after antibiotic therapy. “The cause of this is poorly understood,” Durland Fish, a professor emeritus of epidemiology at Yale School of Public Health who attended the roundtable, told The Epoch Times in an email. “But similar phenomena occur with other conditions, such as long COVID and chronic fatigue syndrome.” The medical divide occurs here: Mainstream medicine, including federal health agencies, refers to persistent symptoms after treatment as post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome, or PTLDS, believing the symptoms are caused by lasting damage or an immune reaction to the initial infection. For this reason, these institutions discourage the use of the term “chronic Lyme disease,” which implies that Borrelia bugdorferi bacteria remain in the body. They also discourage long-term antibiotic treatment for these patients, citing the risk of serious side effects. “Chronic Lyme disease usually presumes that infection persists after therapy,” Fish said. However, patients with persistent symptoms often prefer the term “chronic Lyme,” as they believe it better captures the ongoing nature of their illness. Many also developed symptoms without ever being treated for acute Lyme infection, making the PTLDS label less applicable to their experience. Some are also open to the possibility of a persistent Lyme infection, noting that their symptoms improve temporarily with antibiotics.

“The central misunderstanding is the false assumption that persistent symptoms reflect a single, uniform condition with a single explanation,” Dr. Amy Offutt, a physician who treats patients with complex Lyme disease and serves on the board of the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society, wrote in an email to The Epoch Times.

Complexity on the Front Lines

Disagreement over whether persistent symptoms are caused by chronic Lyme disease or PTLDS makes it difficult for patients to get the treatment they need.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, and the American Academy of Neurology discourage antibiotic treatment beyond 28 days after initial infection, the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society, which specializes in treating Lyme disease, encourages a more flexible approach depending on the patient’s needs. “Chronic Lyme disease and related conditions require highly individualized, patient-centered care due to their variable, multisystem nature,” Offutt said. Complicating matters further, Lyme disease is notoriously difficult to diagnose. Many patients spend years seeking answers and are sometimes referred for psychiatric evaluation when laboratory tests appear normal.

Standard tests do not directly detect Lyme bacteria. Instead, they measure whether the patient has developed antibodies to the infection. This approach can miss early cases, and some patients initially test negative only to receive a positive result years later.

Better Diagnosis

As scientific debate continues over the causes and treatment of persistent Lyme symptoms, roundtable participants found common ground on one point.

“The most meaningful outcome of the roundtable was a strong consensus on the importance of diagnosis,” Fish said. Schultek, now a board member with the ILADS Education Foundation, was at one point evaluated for multiple sclerosis—an experience that underscored how difficult Lyme-related illness can be to diagnose when symptoms span multiple body systems. Better diagnostic tools, researchers said, could prevent patients from falling into prolonged medical gray zones and may help clarify why symptoms persist in some cases but not others. For Schultek and other patients who attended the roundtable, the meeting carried emotional weight beyond policy debates. Hearing persistent Lyme symptoms discussed seriously by researchers and clinicians—and knowing that rigorous studies are underway to measure cognitive, neurological, and other multisystem effects—offered a rare sense of recognition. “Hearing those words, I had goosebumps,” said Schultek, who founded the Intracell Research Group to explore how infections contribute to complex chronic conditions such as Lyme disease. “It felt unbelievably validating. I feel more hope than I have in a decade.” Offutt said that hope matters—even without immediate changes to treatment guidelines. “Federal engagement signals a willingness to acknowledge uncertainty and complexity,” she said. “That’s an essential first step toward improving outcomes.” The roundtable did not resolve the science. However, for patients long caught between disputed definitions and unanswered questions, it marked something that has often been missing: recognition that uncertainty itself can be harmful—and that listening may be the beginning of better care.

[[Dr. Saleeby’s note: as one of the first ILADS doctors in South Carolina, not only have I been battling Lyme disease and co-infections in my home state but I have been battling the centralized system of medicine that has denied CLD ever existed. Calling it post-Lyme treatment syndrome or any number of psychiatric or functional illnesses. Denying CLD out of sheer ignorance has harmed many patients suffering from this disorder.

Now finally the ‘‘industry’’ is recognizing it (or at least moving their lips about it). This should be a great win for Lyme advocates all over the USA.

Should the naysayers feel stupid? Yes, they should and they have a lot of catching up to do with their Lyme education on how to diagnose and treat.

Should the naysayers feel ashamed? Yes, they should as they have harmed many during the past few decades.]]