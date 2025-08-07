Used for Arthritis, Urinary problems, Diarrhea, Bronchitis, Fever and Hemorrhoids

May interact with hydroquinone; exercise caution

May have diuretic effects, possibly enhancement of electrolyte loss via urination.

Uva ursi, or Arctostaphylos uva‑ursi, is a low-growing evergreen shrub—sometimes called bearberry or kinnikinnick—native to North America, Europe, and Asia. Its leathery leaves and red berries arise from pinkish-white flowers in spring.

Occasionally used topically (e.g. salves) and culturally smoked or brewed as a tea or herbal mixture in smoking blends called “kinnikinnick”. Drink but don’t smoke please.

Active compounds include arbutin , which converts to hydroquinone in urine, and tannins, providing antiseptic and anti-inflammatory effects ( NCBI ).

Historically used by Indigenous (First Nation healers) peoples and traditional herbalists as an antimicrobial and astringent for urinary tract infections (UTIs), bladder inflammation (cystitis), and related conditions ( Mount Sinai Health System ). Used to rid the body of commensal overgrowth of gut bugs.

WebMD and Mount Sinai both note insufficient proof of effectiveness compared to conventional treatments, especially for kidney or bladder infections ( Mount Sinai Health System ). Alt Medicine literature and experience give it a double thumbs up.

Evidence supporting efficacy for treatment of UTIs is limited and mixed . A few studies show potential benefit, particularly when used in combination with herbs like dandelion , but robust clinical trials in standard legacy medical journals (JAMA, BMJ, NEJM, etc.) are lacking ( WebMD ). Eastern (Alternative) medicine observations however differ in credibility to those of the West.

Only the leaves are used medicinally—not the berries (Mount Sinai Health System).

Typical recommended dosage: 400–800 mg of arbutin daily, for no more than 5–14 days per course and up to 5 courses/year (EBSCO). For SIBO can be used 30-days plus.

Accepted as possibly safe for short-term use (≤ 5 days), but higher doses or prolonged use may lead to liver toxicity (hydroquinone-related), cancer risk, gastrointestinal irritation, and electrolyte imbalance (Supplements Encyclopedia), by reports in allopathic literature.

Reported side effects: nausea, vomiting, stomach upset, headache, dizziness, tinnitus, irritability, insomnia, and occasionally more severe reactions such as convulsions, delirium, or cardiovascular collapse in overdose scenarios (NCBI). After 10-years of prescribing and normal doses my center has never seen severe ASE.

Contraindications: Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or individuals with kidney disease, liver disease, ulcerative or digestive disorders, high blood pressure, or Crohn’s disease (Mount Sinai Health System, WebMD).