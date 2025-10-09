Dr. Saleeby's Substack

"Vaccinism" and the ethics behind vaccines in healthcare
A lecture sponsored by the PHA by Dr. Dave Vella
Oct 09, 2025
This is such a critically important topic and presentation that the Priority Health Academy is opening up this Masterclass lecture to the public. Normally, enrollment as a student in the PHA is required to gain access to masterclass lectures. I feel this is so important for the public to hear, it is offered as a public service announcement.

St. Michael the Archangel crushing Satan

Take this link to view the recorded video of this 1-HR+ video lecture and Q&A that follows.

Click on PHA Masterclass October 2025 - Vaccinism to take you to a new window on Rumble to view.

