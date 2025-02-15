Vagus Nerve: how important is it to your health
A repost from an email from my mentor Dr. Richard Horowitz on an important health issue surrounding the vagus nerve.
The vagus nerve is one of the most critical yet underappreciated parts of the human body. It’s a major component of the parasympathetic nervous system, responsible for helping your body transition out of “fight or flight” and into a “rest and repair” state.