Vector borne illness that like to hide: Stealth Infections - Lyme Disease the Hidden Battle (co-infections such as Bartonella and Babesia) - JOIN us LIVE tonight at 7PM EST on the IMA Weekly Webinar. To register go to: www.IMAhealth.org

Great stuff tonight…. Join Drs. Moorcroft and me along with FNP Chris Jackman on tonight IMA program weekly Webinar…