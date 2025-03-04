Vitamin A and Measles (Rubeola).
With the scare of measles outbreak in TX and possibly other areas of the world. A Natural way to treat and reduce morbidity and mortality is vitamin A.
All About Vitamin A (an episode on WBH) recently went online Feb 5, 2025.
In this episode of Whole Body Health, Dr. JP Saleeby discusses the importance of vitamin A, its sources, different forms, health benefits, potential risks, and how to incorporate it effectively into your daily routine.
Vitamin A is critical for eye health and retinal function, for s…