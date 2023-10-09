Anxiety is at an all-time high as a consequence of daily stressful news and the world being out of phase. Energetically a lot is amiss with the world these days. Wars in the Middle-East and Europe. Unrest in almost every continent. Post-Pandemic Lockdown anxiety a form of PTSD has permeated our society and culture the world around. Lots of bad news in the legacy media from fires to earthquakes to other natural and man-made disasters. Almost every new patient I see these days lists “Anxiety’’ as a chief complaint in a list of the top 5-reasons they present to our office.

Mainstream Medicine’s answer to Anxiety is #1 intervention with a Drug. Occasionally they suggest behavioral therapy or psychologists for counseling. But it is so darn easy to scribble a drug on a prescription pad and send folks on their way. Often times the remedy is a synthetic pharmaceutical that can be habit forming (causing addiction) and/or having several undesirable side effects. Some just ‘‘blunt’’ the mind and make a near-zombie out of the person.

Our FxMed practice providers viable alternatives to standard drug therapy. In this article I will discuss some top choices. Always consult with your PCP before starting any of these as this article is for educational purposes only and please don’t take this as personal suggestions or recommendations for care.

#1: Thiamine (vitamin B1) in higher doses somewhere between 100 to 250mg/day.