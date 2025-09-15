Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
3

Vitamin D and Cancer/ How best to screen for cancers (Alternative Approach)

Dr. Saleeby discusses safer alternative cancer screening techniques and a bit on Vitamin D and its relation to cancer prevention and treatment.
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD's avatar
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
Sep 15, 2025
1
3
Share
Transcript

An interview on National TV from Aug 20, 2025. On the National News Desk with Jan Jeffcoat.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Yusuf JP Saleeby
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture