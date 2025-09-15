An interview on National TV from Aug 20, 2025. On the National News Desk with Jan Jeffcoat.
Vitamin D and Cancer/ How best to screen for cancers (Alternative Approach)
Dr. Saleeby discusses safer alternative cancer screening techniques and a bit on Vitamin D and its relation to cancer prevention and treatment.
Sep 15, 2025
Dr. Saleeby's Substack Podcast
Substack and Podcast on the State of Healthcare in the USA. Functional Medicine articles posted. Many new and original, and a few from the archives of my old blog: DocSaleeby.blogspot.com for the past 30-plus years.
