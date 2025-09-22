Vitamin D connection with Cancer

In this video we hear about how vitamin D is rather important in the prevention and treatment of cancers. Having a low serum level increases chances of bad outcomes. Also, in this video we learn about better ways to screen the public for cancers. Choosing less invasive and safer methods of diagnostics.

More information about vitamin D from the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA):

Vitamin D is a powerhouse nutrient essential for musculoskeletal, immune, and cardiovascular health, with benefits extending far beyond bone strength. Research highlights its role in reducing risks of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune conditions, while also supporting brain health and longevity. Unfortunately, vitamin D deficiency is a global issue, affecting millions due to factors like limited sun exposure, sunscreen use, and lifestyle habits. Older outdated experts recommend maintaining optimal serum levels (40–80 ng/mL) however, now we feel today it should be between 60 -110 ng/mL serum levels through personalized supplementation (high quality D3/K2), safe sun exposure, and routine screening to combat this silent epidemic and improve overall health outcomes.

