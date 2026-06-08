10 Most Common Vitamin K Shot Questions, Answered

The progressive adoption of vitamin K shots as standard of care for newborns since the 1960s leaves many concerns about necessity, safety, and effectiveness.

By Amy Denney published on ET: May 09, 2026 Medically reviewed by Jimmy Almond, M.D.

Illustration by The Epoch Times, Shutterstock

When The Epoch Times published a story on the dramatic increase in parents refusing newborn vitamin K shots in March, readers had a comment deluge, including concerns about what is in the injection, what the real odds of a bleeding crisis are, and whether there’s a defensible explanation for babies to have low vitamin K.