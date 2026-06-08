Vitamin K Questions and Answers by some experts.
Why the vitamin K shots for newborns since the 1960s. Is it necessary?
10 Most Common Vitamin K Shot Questions, Answered
The progressive adoption of vitamin K shots as standard of care for newborns since the 1960s leaves many concerns about necessity, safety, and effectiveness.
By Amy Denney published on ET: May 09, 2026 Medically reviewed by Jimmy Almond, M.D.
When The Epoch Times published a story on the dramatic increase in parents refusing newborn vitamin K shots in March, readers had a comment deluge, including concerns about what is in the injection, what the real odds of a bleeding crisis are, and whether there’s a defensible explanation for babies to have low vitamin K.
Many parents, such as 37-year-old mother-of-three Courtney Jane Gackstetter, have to make decisions about vitamin K moments after giving birth. They receive inadequate information from questions they ask.
Gackstetter told The Epoch Times she quickly said yes to a vitamin K injection for her son 12 years ago and regretted it later when she learned it contained an ingredient to which she’d had a history of severe allergies.
Information remains difficult to find, she said, and sometimes health care workers aren’t equipped with answers. The following are questions from Epoch Times readers, along with the most straightforward answers we could find.